Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C. is the Ideal Home Away from Home for America 250 Activities

The Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C. is a luxurious hotel located in the heart of the city, offering an immersive experience for visitors to the America 250 festivities. With its exquisite architecture, opulent decor, and upscale amenities, the hotel is the perfect place to stay for those looking to steep themselves in history and indulge in five-star luxury.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more With summer travel officially hitting its stride, millions of Americans are already mapping out their plans for the season.

According to new projections from AAA, a record-breaking 72.2 million people are expected to travel over the July 4th week. For a massive portion of those travelers, the ultimate destination this summer is Washington, D.C. , which is serving as ground zero for the official kickoff to the nation's highly anticipated 250th anniversary countdown. Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C.

Few hotels are as iconic as the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. Housed in the circa-1899 Old Post Office building, the property brims with opulence at every turn. Those in town for the America 250 festivities this summer will find themselves just steps from all of the action. The hotel is within proximity of many of the city's revered attractions, and it's a luxurious home away from home complete with upscale amenities in every room.

The Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C. puts visitors in the heart of the action, making it a ideal home away from home for America 250 activities Navigating the nation's capital during peak summer is notoriously hectic, especially with ten full blocks of the National Mall currently being transformed into a massive 'Great American State Fair' complete with state pavilions, military flyovers, and a Ferris wheel. For those planning to dive straight into the action next month, including the National Archives' extended-hour viewing of the original Declaration of Independence, finding a smart place to stay is all about the logistics.

Rather than staying miles outside the city center and dealing with notorious D.C. traffic, booking a central home base close to all of the action is the easiest solution. For an immersive experience that is both steps away from the festivities and an opportunity to indulge in five-star luxury, the Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C. serves as an incredible window into the past.

Luxe Peacock Alley is one of the hotel's standout dining establishments, offering fine dining in the ornate atrium Housed inside the storied Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Romanesque Revival masterpiece is situated halfway between the White House and Capitol Hill, If your primary goal is to steep yourself in America 250 activities, this is arguably the most strategic vantage point in the city. From here, you can stroll straight to the National Mall for the 'A Capital Fourth' concert and enjoy the fireworks display without worrying about the metro.

Being a Waldorf Astoria property and one of the Hilton family's most upscale brands, the hotel is as magnificent as one might expect. With its exquisite architecture, it brims with luxury at every possible turn. Bathrooms are appointed in dazzling marble, rooms exude a sense of regality clad in ornate materials and gold trim, and the porte cochère looks like something straight out of a history book.

It is opulence defined, as grand and decadent on the interior as it is on the outside. Visitors are greeted with an immediate spectacle of grandeur at the Waldorf Astoria, where even the lobby exudes a sense of regality Many of the details capture the intricacy of design ethos from bygone eras, from soaring, 16-foot ceilings to late 19th-century millwork.

At the same time, the rooms feel thoroughly modern, with plush beds, lavish soaking tubs, glass-enclosed showers, and automated drapes all included in each room. Larger suites, meanwhile, are suited for royalty, with the largest coming in at 6,300 square feet and featuring spa bathrooms, private workout facilities, and more. For history buffs alone, it's a full-circle moment and a fitting place to stay during a period that celebrates America's defining moment.

The Old Post Office is one of the city's most notable hallmarks, complete with a commanding clock tower and a statue of Benjamin Franklin holding court at the front. With construction completed in 1899, the property grew over the decades to become the city's darling. Its gravitas is unmatched: the rooms are some of the city's largest and guests enjoy unspoiled views of the National Mall and the Washington Monument.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C. is just the type of place to make your home during the America 250 festivities





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