Wales Defeats New Zealand 23-19 at Principality Stadium

Wales ends a 34-match losing streak by defeating the All Blacks 23-19 in a historic rugby victory that stunned fans and shattered decades of drought at the Principality Stadium.

Wales secured a historic 23-19 victory over New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, ending a humiliating 34-match losing run against the All Blacks. The result marks the first time the Welsh national team has defeated the world champions since 1953, triggering unprecedented scenes of joy and relief among supporters.

Historic Defeat Ends Decades-Long Drought

Warburton described the achievement as the biggest shock in world rugby since Japan beat South Africa in the 2015 World Cup. Bookmakers had offered odds of 30-1 for a Welsh win, reflecting the widespread belief that no one, including captain Warburton, gave Wales hope. The loss hung like a millstone around the necks of generations of players who failed to secure a victory against the touring side.

Also read Wales 35-28 New Zealand: Wales beat All Blacks for first time since 1953

Even the legendary teams of the past struggled against the New Zealanders. Warburton noted that he lost all five of his meetings with New Zealand despite being part of a successful Warren Gatland era squad. The last Welsh team to beat the All Blacks served under Prime Minister Winston Churchill, long before Queen Elizabeth II had her coronation.

Defensive Heroics Define Welsh Performance

Steve Tandy's side delivered a heroic defensive performance that few witnesses will forget. Wales held up the black shirts over the try-line three times during intense second-half efforts. Second-row Dafydd Jenkins equaled Thierry Dusautoir's world record of 38 tackles in a single match against New Zealand.

Advertisement

Man of the match James Botham topped 30 tackles, while Jac Morgan also surpassed the mark. Centre Eddie James and captain Dewi Lake contributed significantly to the defensive effort. Observer Fitzpatrick described the defensive display as out of this world and crucial to the win.

Reactions from Fans and Former Players

Huw Llywelyn Davies, now 81, said he never thought he would see this happen unless he lived to 100. He watched the 1953 match as an eight-year-old and felt the 2026 performance was incredible. Davies noted that Welsh rugby had faced significant challenges recently, making this victory even more meaningful for the community.

Fitzpatrick, now a board member of the Scarlets, praised the team's belief and starting performance. He noted that New Zealand played well in patches but terrible in others. The win ended a hoodoo that four New Zealand coaches failed to break during their tenures with Wales.

Future Recognition and Lasting Impact

The victory has sparked discussions about honoring the 2026 team similar to how Ken Jones was honored with a statue in Blaenavon. Jones won in the 1953 match and later received local recognition for his contribution. The 2026 players may seek similar tributes for their role in ending the long drought.

Advertisement

Observers noted that the team showed courage when it mattered most. Their ability to match the New Zealanders physically was a key factor in the success. The win has provided a new sense of identity and hope for Welsh rugby fans worldwide.