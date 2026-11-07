Wales Edge Japan in Nations Championship Thriller at Principality Stadium

Wales secure a narrow 28-21 bonus-point victory over Japan in the Rugby Nations Championship, driven by Louis Rees-Zammit's stellar performance despite lingering tactical concerns for head coach Steve Tandy.

Wales advanced in the Rugby Nations Championship with a gritty, unconvincing 28-21 victory against Japan at the Principality Stadium. Head coach Steve Tandy secured his fourth win in thirteen international matches as the hosts navigated a nervous second half to claim a crucial bonus point. The result keeps Wales fifth in the Northern Hemisphere standings and mirrors the tense, last-gasp nature of their victory over Eddie Jones' side twelve months ago.

Core Match Details and Scoring Mechanics

The decisive moments of the contest unfolded through a series of physical breaks and clinical finishing from the Welsh backline. Tries from prop Archie Griffin, wing Josh Adams, and a rejuvenated Louis Rees-Zammit established a commanding 21-14 half-time lead. Griffin, who had missed Friday training, powered over after a strong carry by Lake, with Sam Costelow adding the conversion. Adams crossed twice, including a finish built on prominent work from Eddie James and Morgan, while Rees-Zammit provided the decisive final score of the first half with a searing run and offload.

Also read Ireland thrash Argentina to open Nations Championship campaign

Japan fought back vigorously, with flanker Ben Gunter and lock Warner Dearns crossing the try line to keep the visitors in contention. Kenta Fukuda added a late score to ensure Japan finished with a losing bonus point, creating a frantic conclusion that Wales survived through resilient defense. The match attendance reached 52,425 spectators, marking an increase of 2,000 from the opening fixture against Argentina but falling 9,000 short of the crowd size recorded at the 2025 encounter in Cardiff.

Tandy Squad Composition and Tactical Shifts

Steve Tandy implemented significant squad changes for this clash, naming a record nine English-based club players in the starting lineup. Six of the forwards and twelve of the twenty-three-man squad hail from outside Wales, representing seven alterations from the heavy 43-0 defeat to South Africa in July. This heavy reliance on overseas-based talent signaled a strategic shift in how Tandy aims to build depth and experience for the remainder of the tournament campaign.

Advertisement

Japan responded with their own lineup adjustments, handing a debut to third-choice fly-half Riku Kitahara due to the unavailability of Ryunosuke Ito, who is occupied with university commitments. Kitahara paired with co-captain Naoto Saito in the half-backs, aiming to exploit defensive lapses. Tandy also experimented with a massive center combination, featuring Eddie James and Max Llewellyn, who had never started together at Test level before. This marked the sixth different center pairing Tandy has deployed in his thirteen internationals, highlighting his ongoing search for the right balance of size and speed.

Stakeholder Critiques: Disciplinary and Set-Piece Issues

Despite the win, Steve Tandy faces immediate concerns regarding his team's malfunctioning line-out, which lost six balls during the match. Indiscipline plagued the Welsh pack, with careless play at the breakdown allowing Japan to steal possession and stay within striking distance. The hosts wasted numerous attacking opportunities through handling errors, including a fifth knock-on in fifteen minutes early in the game, which undermined their territorial dominance and allowed Japan to level the scores multiple times.

Player-of-the-match Louis Rees-Zammit, who returned to his favored wing position after covering full-back duties, lifted the crowd with an early break that set the tone for the Welsh attack. Blair Murray and Morgan provided strong support in open play, yet the team's inability to protect possession at the ruck remained a critical vulnerability. Tandy must address these technical failures, as Japan repeatedly capitalized on Welsh errors to keep the contest within reach until the final whistle.

Future Implications and Nations Championship Outlook

Wales now look ahead to hosting New Zealand next Saturday, a pivotal match that will test their resilience after the narrow victory over Japan. The regular league campaign concludes against Australia, while Japan prepares for away fixtures against England and Scotland. The structure of the tournament sets up a potential fifth-place play-off in south-west London if the current table positions remain unchanged, pitting Wales against Japan once again in a repeat of their recent encounters.

Advertisement

The rivalry between these two nations has intensified, marking their fourth meeting in sixteen months. Allianz Stadium in Twickenham will host the finals weekend at the end of November, adding urgency to the final league matches. For Wales, securing the bonus point was essential to maintain their standing, but the performance exposed weaknesses that must be resolved before the knockout stages. The team's ability to convert dominance into points without succumbing to disciplinary penalties will define their trajectory in this inaugural international competition.