Wales Faces Albania in World Cup Qualifiers Without Key Player Ceri Holland

Wales prepares for their Women's World Cup qualifying double-header against Albania, facing the challenge of Ceri Holland's absence due to injury. Coach Rhian Wilkinson emphasizes the need for other players to step up and maintain the team's winning momentum. The matches are crucial for Wales' qualification bid, with the Czech Republic as their main rival in the group.

Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson emphasizes the importance of the team adapting to the absence of Ceri Holland in the upcoming Women's World Cup qualifying matches against Albania . The Welsh squad is set to face Albania in a double-header, starting with a match in Wrexham on Tuesday evening, followed by a return fixture in Elbasan on Saturday.

Holland, a key player for Wales, will be unavailable for both games due to injury, presenting a challenge for the team. Wilkinson acknowledges Holland's significant contribution, stating that she is not easily replaced, akin to other influential players like Jess Fishlock and Kayleigh Barton.

However, Wilkinson expresses confidence in the team's ability to cope with the loss, anticipating that other players will step up and deliver strong performances in her absence. The matches will be broadcast live on BBC One Wales and iPlayer, with radio commentary available on BBC Sounds via BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, along with text commentary and match highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales is aiming to secure two victories against Albania in order to maintain their position in the World Cup qualification bid. The Czech Republic is considered to be Wales' main competitor in the group.

Wales is currently leading the group based on goal difference, so securing wins against Albania is vital. Wales’ goal is to maintain pace with the Czech Republic. The final game of the group phase will be in Cardiff in June





BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wales Football Women's World Cup Qualifiers Ceri Holland Albania Rhian Wilkinson Injury Competition Czech Republic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Snuts' Jack Cochrane in race back from World Cup 24 hours before playing TRNSMTScotland-daft Jack, frontman for the West Lothian stars, has just 24 hours to fly back from Tartan Army duties in the States before the gig.

Read more »

Women's World Cup qualifying: Rhian Wilkinson says Wales must 'show up' against AlbaniaRhian Wilkinson tells Wales they must 'show up' in their Women's World Cup qualifying double-header against Albania in bid to finish top of group.

Read more »

Canadian in Wales baffled by 1 thing Brit friend said when offered a cup of teaThe British obsession with tea often leaves our foreign friends a bit bemused. One Canadian woman who now lives in Wales was left baffled when a friend said one thing when offered a cuppa

Read more »

Shock claim: Ronaldo hints at playing in the 2030 World Cup!Surprising comments from football’s all-time top scorer

Read more »

World Cup boost for Norway: Champions League star granted citizenshipThe Norwegian national team has received a significant boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup. FK Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin became a Norwegian citizen a few days ago and is now likely to secure a place in the World Cup squad.

Read more »

Prize Money Boosted for Women's T20 World Cup 2026The ICC announces a 10% increase in the prize fund for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in England and Wales. Winners and runners-up will receive the same as the previous edition, but all participating teams are guaranteed a significantly larger minimum payout. The tournament kicks off in 60 days, with England aiming for a home victory.

Read more »