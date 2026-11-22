Wales head coach Steve Tandy expresses frustration as his team narrowly loses 29-26 to Australia in Cardiff, failing to replicate their historic victory over New Zealand.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy voiced his frustration after his squad narrowly lost to Australia with a score of 29-26 in Cardiff on Saturday. This defeat came just one week after the Welsh team secured their first-ever victory over New Zealand, a historic win that had sparked wild celebrations across the nation. The result ended a potential three-match winning streak for Wales in the Nations Championship Test series.

Australia Secures Victory With Try Bonus

Australia managed to edge out the hosts by building a significant lead through try-scoring opportunities that capitalized on Welsh errors. Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Max Jorgensen, and Len Ikitau each secured a try, ensuring Australia claimed a crucial try-bonus point for the match. The Wallabies also benefited from accurate kicking, with Ryan Lonergan and Carter Gordon adding nine points from the boot to solidify their advantage. Wales responded with four tries of their own, featuring a double from Dewi Lake, along with scores from Blair Murray and Ryan Elias. Sam Costelow contributed three conversions for Wales, keeping the home side within striking distance for much of the contest.

Also read Wales v Australia: Welsh heroes aim to back up historic All Blacks win

Coaching Staff Highlight Inaccuracy Issues

Steve Tandy, the 46-year-old former Ospreys coach, admitted that his team failed to maintain the composure and accuracy required to close out the game. He noted that Wales were held up three times during key moments and could have taken a lead on the scoreboard had they been more precise. Tandy described the overarching feeling as one of frustration because the team did not perform at their best despite creating ample opportunities. He emphasized that while the result was disappointing, the players showed immense spirit by sticking in the game and scoring four tries after the emotional high of beating the All Blacks.

Wales captain Harry Wilson echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that the team backed up the previous week's monumental effort with energy, even if the result differed. Wilson pointed out that little inaccuracies at wrong times cost them dearly, but he expressed confidence that the squad would fix these issues. He stated that they would be ready to compete again the following week, viewing the loss as a learning opportunity rather than a setback. The Australian defense successfully soaked up fierce pressure in the first half before producing fine attacking rugby in the second half to prevent a third consecutive win for Wales.

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Injury Concerns Ahead of Japan Clash

Wales will now travel to the Allianz Stadium at Twickenham to face Japan on Saturday in a matchup for fifth place in the Nations Championship tables. Both teams finished fifth in their respective pools, making this a critical match for final standings and momentum. This will be the fifth time Wales and Japan have met in the last 16 months, with Tandy's side previously defeating Eddie Jones' team 28-21 in Cardiff just two weeks ago. However, the Welsh squad faces selection challenges due to injury concerns that may force Steve Tandy to make significant changes to freshen up the side.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams is currently an injury doubt with a tight groin, which could impact Wales' tactical options in the upcoming fixture. The coaching staff is expected to rotate players to manage workload after the intense physical demands of the recent tests. Despite the loss to Australia, Tandy praised his players' attitude in attempting to follow up their historic win against the All Blacks. The team must now refocus quickly to secure a positive result against Japan and improve their standing in the championship.

Wallabies End Losing Sequence With Win

For Australia, the victory served as a crucial turning point after a period of poor form that included recent defeats against Scotland and England. Australia head coach Les Kiss expressed satisfaction that the hard work put in over the last four weeks finally resulted in a positive outcome. He acknowledged that the Wallabies had not been far off in previous matches but struggled to convert efforts into wins. Kiss praised Wales for their verve and energy, noting that they were playing with the confidence of a team that had just defeated the world-renowned All Blacks.

Australian captain Harry Wilson described the win as special, particularly given the context of ending the team's four-match losing sequence. He highlighted the difficulty of the task, playing in front of 65,000 Wales supporters in a crazy atmosphere where the home crowd was highly energized. Wilson emphasized that rugby is a results-driven game, and securing a win against a team in such high spirits was a significant achievement. The Wallabies will now prepare to face Ireland on Friday in another contest for fifth place at Twickenham, with the match scheduled for 20:10 GMT.

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Both Wales and Australia finished third in their respective pools during the earlier stages of the competition, making this fifth-place play-off vital for prestige. The Wallabies' ability to withstand early pressure and capitalize on second-half opportunities demonstrated their resilience. As the Nations Championship approaches its conclusion, both teams will look to build momentum from their recent encounters. The upcoming fixtures at Twickenham will determine the final rankings and provide a platform for future international campaigns.