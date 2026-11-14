Wales Upset All Blacks in Historic Rugby Victory

Wales defeats the All Blacks 35-28 at Principality Stadium, ending a 67-year losing streak. Beauden Barrett acknowledges Wales's defensive dominance in this historic rugby upset.

Wales delivered a historic performance at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, defeating the New Zealand All Blacks with a score of 35-28. This victory marks the first time since 1953 that the All Blacks have lost to the Welsh national team, ending a losing streak that spanned 34 matches and 67 years. The win was secured through an intense defensive effort rather than attacking superiority alone, as Wales capitalized on New Zealand's errors to secure a memorable triumph for the home crowd.

Defensive Mastery Ends Losing Streak

Steve Tandy, the head coach of the Welsh national team, led his squad to a historic achievement that surprised many analysts and fans worldwide. The final score of 35-28 reflected a closely contested match where Wales scored five tries, setting a new national record against New Zealand. However, the true story of the match lay in Wales's defensive discipline, as they made 346 tackles throughout the contest. Lock Dafydd Jenkins led this defensive charge with an impressive 38 tackles, while the entire team held the powerful All Blacks up over the line three times in the second half to protect a crucial seven-point lead.

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Beauden Barrett Admits Defensive Wall

Beauden Barrett, who captained the All Blacks in a Test match for the very first time, openly admitted that his team struggled to break through the Welsh defense. He described the feeling of attacking the Welsh line as running into a red brick wall, a metaphor that perfectly captured the frustration felt by the New Zealand forwards. Barrett credited Wales for giving opportunities for the crowd to influence the game, acknowledging that the home advantage played a significant role in the outcome. He noted that while his side had enough players on the field to win, they failed to convert their dominance into points efficiently.

Coach Dave Rennie Faces Unwanted History

Dave Rennie, the head coach of the All Blacks, became the first coach in 73 years to lose to Wales in a Test match. Despite the defeat, Rennie stated he had no regrets about the team selection, citing the strong competition for places within the squad. He pointed out that his team created plenty of chances and had sufficient opportunities to win the game, but ultimately fell short. Rennie emphasized that the lack of execution cost them the match, and he accepted full responsibility for the outcome while affirming his confidence in the players' abilities to respond.

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High Stakes Ahead for All Blacks

The loss places significant pressure on the All Blacks as they prepare for their next challenge against England at Twickenham on Saturday. The match is scheduled for 14:10 GMT, and a win with a bonus point will secure top spot in the Southern Hemisphere table before the Springboks play in Ireland. Rennie acknowledged that the defeat hurts but insisted the team must take it on the chin and focus on improvement. He called for a stronger response from his players, noting that Wales grew harder to break down as the match progressed due to their passion and defensive resilience.

Scott Robertson Legacy Under Scrutiny

As Rennie takes over from Scott Robertson at the start of the year, this loss adds a challenging chapter to his early tenure. The coaching change was intended to revitalize the All Blacks' performance, but the defeat to Wales highlights the intense competition in international rugby. Rennie's comments about expecting more from themselves suggest that the team is aware of the high standards required to maintain their dominance. The upcoming match against England will serve as a critical test of their ability to bounce back from this historic setback and regain their winning momentum.