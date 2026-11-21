Wall Street entered correction territory as AI bubble fears triggered a massive sell-off, with the S&P 500 dropping 3.7% and Nvidia falling 13.8% amid rising interest rate concerns.

Wall Street experienced a severe trading meltdown on Friday, driven by escalating fears of an artificial intelligence bubble that sent technology stocks plummeting and erased billions in market value. The panic selling caused the S&P 500 to tumble 3.7 percent, firmly placing the benchmark index into correction territory as it closed 11.8 percent below its early October peak. Simultaneously, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered even heavier losses, plunging 5.3 percent in a single session that marked its worst performance since the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Anthropic IPO and Nvidia Decline Fuel Panic

The market downturn was significantly exacerbated by the recent initial public offering of artificial intelligence giant Anthropic, which completed the largest IPO in history by raising $81 billion at a share price of $83. While the stock opened higher on Thursday, shares of the newly public company fell back to the $83 IPO price around midday on Friday, signaling weak investor confidence. This immediate reversal raised broader concerns about the sustainability of valuations within the artificial intelligence sector, particularly as the company now boasts a market capitalization of roughly $1.3 trillion.

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Adding to the sell-off pressure, shares of Nvidia dropped 13.8 percent, marking the chipmaker's worst trading day since the DeepSeek rout in January 2025. This decline represents Nvidia's seventh consecutive day of losses, a streak that has seen the stock shed nearly half its value. The deterioration in Nvidia's performance follows the resignation of founder Jensen Huang last week, an event that triggered significant volatility and investor scrutiny regarding the company's future strategic direction and governance stability.

Global Market Spillover and Correction Status

The panic on Wall Street was not an isolated domestic event but part of a broader global market contraction that began overnight in Asia. Financial indices in Japan and South Korea fell more than five percent, with the Nikkei and Kospi indices leading the global slide. European markets also experienced sharp declines, creating a synchronized worldwide retreat from technology stocks. This international sell-off intensified the pressure on U.S. markets, which had already been grappling with the S&P 500's worst week since April 2025.

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The S&P 500's current status as a correction index, defined by a drop of 10 percent or more from recent highs, reflects the severity of the current market sentiment. The benchmark index's longest losing streak since 2020 underscores the depth of investor anxiety. Market strategists note that the magnitude of these losses is largely attributable to the outsized weight of artificial intelligence stocks in major indices, which previously drove significant gains but are now responsible for the market's steep decline.

Investor Sentiment and Future Interest Rate Hikes

Investors are increasingly concerned about the Federal Reserve's potential to implement an even larger interest rate hike in December. Higher interest rates would further disadvantage the tech-driven market by increasing the cost of credit, which is critical for the capital-intensive artificial intelligence sector. This macroeconomic threat combines with sector-specific worries, such as the midterm election results where candidates advocating for a slowdown in data center construction won at both federal and state levels, suggesting regulatory or political headwinds.

Market strategist Michael Antonelli of Baird observed that the notion of artificial intelligence companies spending unlimited amounts of money to support stock market valuations is ending. He noted that investors are currently pricing in a correction of these excessive spending expectations. However, Antonelli maintained that this does not necessarily signal the end of the overall bull market that began in October 2022, suggesting a shift in momentum rather than a complete market reversal.

Defensive Shifts and Analyst Perspectives

In response to the volatility, investors rotated into defensive stocks throughout the trading day, seeking safety in established consumer staples. Shares of retailers Walmart and Costco saw modest gains, supported by Walmart's recent quarterly earnings report which featured robust revenue and same-store sales growth. This flight to quality indicates that investors are prioritizing stable cash flows over the high-growth, high-valuation models that have characterized the recent technology boom.

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Rather than a total collapse, Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, described the current environment as an "AI repricing." He attributed this to slowing data center buildouts, reduced funding sources for artificial intelligence projects, and a slower trajectory of technology-related earnings growth. Siebert Financial's Mark Malek added that while Anthropic's IPO benefits the ecosystem, it may ultimately create competitors that challenge its extraordinary valuation. He warned that the company's most valuable asset, its human talent, may now have the leverage to leave, posing a long-term risk to the firm's dominance.