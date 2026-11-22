WalletHub ranked 182 US cities on seven vices. Las Vegas tops the list, followed by Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Atlanta in its latest sinfulness report.

WalletHub has published its annual analysis of American urban centers, revealing a surprising hierarchy of vice that extends beyond the neon lights of Nevada. The personal finance website released a comprehensive ranking of 182 US cities on Monday, evaluating each location based on seven distinct categories of sinfulness. While Las Vegas maintained its status as the most sinful city, the list highlights how urban vice manifests differently across the country.

Las Vegas Dominates Greed and Lust Metrics

Las Vegas secured the top spot on the list titled Most Sinful Cities in America by excelling in metrics related to greed and lust. The city boasts the second-highest number of casinos per capita and ranks fourth for the share of residents with gambling problems. These factors drove its high score in the greed category.

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On the lust metric, Las Vegas leads the nation in adult entertainment options per capita. The city also recorded the highest volume of Google search terms associated with strip clubs, extramarital affairs, and pornographic content. This combination of physical infrastructure and digital behavior solidified its position at number one.

Houston Surpasses Vegas in Lust Rankings

Houston, Texas, took the second spot on the overall list, though it outperformed Las Vegas in the specific lust category. The Texas metropolis ranked first nationally for lust, driven by a third-highest number of adult entertainment establishments per capita. It also surpassed nearly every other city in search volume for pornography, strip clubs, and affairs.

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Beyond lust, Houston demonstrated significant markers of anger and hatred. The city holds the 16th-highest violent crime rate in the country and ranks 32nd for aggravated assault offenses per capita. Furthermore, it recorded the fourth-highest number of mass shootings among all US cities over the past two years.

Los Angeles Shows High Bullying and Hate Crime Rates

Los Angeles, California, placed third on the overall sinfulness scale, distinguished primarily by its anger and hatred metrics. The city recorded the third-highest share of students bullied on school property and the seventh-highest number of hate crimes per capita. These social tensions contributed heavily to its negative standing.

Los Angeles also exhibited signs of greed and laziness. Only 24 percent of residents volunteered, marking the fifth-lowest volunteer rate in the nation. Additionally, residents donated less than four percent of their adjusted gross income to charity, ranking 27th-lowest nationally. The city also showed high vanity and lust through elevated searches for plastic surgery and pornography.

Philadelphia and Atlanta Round Out Top Five

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, claimed the fourth position on the list, while Atlanta, Georgia, placed fifth. Both cities displayed unique combinations of the seven vice metrics, contributing to their placement among the top five most sinful urban centers. Their scores reflected a mix of excesses, vices, and social indicators.

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The methodology for this report involved breaking down seven main sinfulness metrics into more specific, measurable sub-metrics. Anger and hatred included data on violent crimes per 1,000 residents, firearm deaths, mass shootings, and bullying rates. Each sub-metric was scored to create a broader category score.

Least Sinful Cities and Methodology Details

The three least sinful cities identified in the report were Fremont, California, Madison, Wisconsin, and Columbia, Maryland. These locations performed well across all categories, including excesses, laziness, and vanity. Their high rankings contrast sharply with the top contenders on the list.

Excesses and vices were measured by obesity rates, fast food establishments per capita, adult smoking rates, and marijuana usage. Laziness was calculated using data on adult exercise habits, volunteer rates, and average daily television watching time. These diverse data points created a comprehensive vice index for each city.