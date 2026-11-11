Walliams Allegations: Broadcasters Reported Abuse, Yet Actor Remained on TV

David Walliams faces grooming claims that broadcasters allegedly ignored, allowing the 55‑year‑old to continue on screen. The case highlights gaps in TV industry safeguarding procedures.

David Walliams, 55, has resurfaced in a new wave of grooming allegations after his former agent Dermot McNamara said he had reported the actor's inappropriate behaviour to authorities and broadcasters in 2022. Walliams remains a prominent TV figure, having continued to appear in programmes for many years following the complaints.

How the Allegations Were Handled

McNamara testified before the BBC that he relayed details about Walliams's alleged misconduct to both police and regulatory bodies. According to McNamara, the reports described a 16‑year‑old who was invited by the actress to a behind‑the‑scenes event, met the judging panel, and subsequently was taken to the actor's home where the alleged inappropriate conduct took place. McNamara claims that no concrete action was taken, allowing Walliams to remain in the public eye and continue working with young talent.

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Former Labour Aide

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Moves

Walliams has written to ITV News and The Guardian denying claim of being a sexual predator. His letter, dated several months ago, states that while he admits to occasional thoughtless behaviour, he did not break the law or abuse power. The actor also highlighted the inherent power imbalance in the entertainment industry but insists this was never exploited.

Victoria Derbyshire, a broadcaster, interviewed McNamara on her programme, asking whether any action followed the complaint. McNamara replied that no measures appeared to have been taken, echoing the sentiment that Walliams was "still allowed to be involved with other young people."

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Industry‑Wide Safeguarding Concerns

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has joined the chorus calling for stronger safeguarding protocols in television. She revealed that she was approached by a young person who had worked on a show hosted by Walliams. The individual expressed alarm after noting that Walliams had a dressing room designed for teenage girls over 16, a scenario that raised fears of vulnerability. Beaumont said she helped the person report concerns privately, but noted the absence of an official system within the TV company to handle such allegations.

These stories collectively suggest that despite formal accusations and multiple attempts to investigate, Walliams's career has not been impeded. The broader industry faces a clear call for reform, with advocates demanding transparent processes for reporting and addressing safeguarding issues among young talent.