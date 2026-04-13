Wallpaper* Digest: Vegan Bistro in Spitalfields, Design Insights, and Culinary Adventures

This week's edition brings you a curated selection of design, style, and culinary experiences. Explore the new Holy Carrot Bistro in Spitalfields, designed by Studio Toogood, with a focus on vegan cuisine. Discover insights into design trends, new restaurants, and cultural events around the globe, and catch up with other news and articles.

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Delve into the world of style with a design-focused viewpoint from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, covering global runway shows and insider news, as well as emerging trends. Gain insights into the individuals and locations that are shaping the design landscape, from captivating interiors to exceptional products, expertly curated by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald. It's a rare occurrence to come across a bistro entirely dedicated to a vegan menu, and even rarer for it to feel so inherently perfect. The bistro format's innate warmth and intimacy are a natural fit for plant-based cuisine, yet few have truly made this pairing work. In London's Notting Hill, Holy Carrot demonstrated its appeal, evolving from a popular pop-up to a beloved neighborhood fixture within just five years. Now, it's embarking on its next chapter, establishing itself in a tranquil corner of Spitalfields Market. Founder Irina Linovich remains at the forefront, with executive chef Daniel Watkins, also a co-founder of Acme Fire Cult, leading the kitchen. The design, spearheaded by Studio Toogood, aims to craft a bistro of dreams through its signature blend of sculptural forms and raw materials. Toogood explains: “I wanted Holy Carrot Bistro Spitalfields to feel grounded in something ancient and elemental, a place where materials are honest and gestures instinctive, a playful, memorable space shaped by hand, by soil, by time.” The intimate space unveils itself with a minimalist palette featuring natural tiles, steel, linoleum, and canvas, complemented by a hand-painted mural in deep pinks. Figures and oversized vegetables adorn the walls, creating a surreal homage to soil, sustenance, and regeneration, blurring the lines between body and earth. The furniture incorporates a carefully considered mix, with antique pieces alongside contemporary and custom-designed elements, including powder-coated steel bar stools upholstered in Opio and Orzo. “There’s a tension I enjoy between the everyday and the theatrical,” Toogood mentions. During the day, the space appears light and utilitarian; at night, it softens, with candlelight flickering from textured aluminum holders and white tablecloths adorned with generous, colorful spreads. Details are revealed gradually: a paper-sculpted candelabra and a downstairs anteroom lined with vibrant bespoke tiles. On your way to the restroom, you'll encounter Studio Toogood’s Gummy Armchair in Opio Kiwi wool, paired with a Cobble Side Table in Bottle green, set against a 1960s Italian floor lamp. This is cooking that inspires the declaration, “I am what I eat.” Seasonal produce is handled with creativity, shaped by fire, fermentation, and spice. Watkins, together with head chef Maria Criscuolo, collaborates closely with small-scale organic producers, adopting a near-zero-waste approach that honors every ingredient from root to leaf. Begin with coal-roasted beetroot served with sharp ezme, or flatbreads enhanced with fermented koji and silken tofu. For a more substantial dish, the smoked chili mushroom ragu offers genuine depth and richness. The tempeh and smoked tofu schnitzel, completed with celeriac remoulade and a curry-inspired cafe de Paris sauce, follows suit: bold, layered, and playful. A highlight is the restaurant's take on the spicy volcán margarita, infused with pineapple, coriander, poblano chili, and sherbet, delivering a lasting kick. Also there is news regarding Sofia de la Cruz, the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, whose work explores the intersection of art, design, and culture, and who was awarded Young Arts Journalist of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Journalists’ annual Young Journalist Awards in 2026. Other articles mentioned include London’s new Mexican restaurant Cometa, Chef Sally Abé finds her own voice at Teal in Hackney, Martin Margiela's first large-scale exhibition in Japan, and an inquiry by Marina Abramović in Copenhagen





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