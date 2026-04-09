Wallpaper* Magazine: Milan Design Week Preview, New Guides, and More

The May issue of Wallpaper* previews the upcoming Milan Design Week, highlighting key trends, the evolution of the Salone del Mobile, new collectible design features, and introducing new travel guides. It also celebrates influential figures like Nick Vinson and offers a glimpse into global design projects and industry news.

Get your daily dose of inspiration, escapism, and design stories from across the globe, delivered directly to your inbox. Stay informed with global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* perspective on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery, and more. Explore the world of style through the eyes of Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, who brings you insights from global runway shows and the latest trends.

Dive deep into the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, curated by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald. The May issue welcomes the highlight of the design year, offering an insightful look at the projects and initiatives that are shaping the industry. The Salone del Mobile has significantly enhanced its cultural offerings over the past few years, aiming to become more than just a trade fair, but a must-visit destination. This year introduces two significant changes to the fair: Salone Raritas, showcasing collectible design, and a section dedicated to contract projects curated by OMA. The soft launch of the contract section this year, with a full debut in 2027, highlights Salone's commitment to participating in the global discussion about the evolving role of the design industry. With this in mind, the editorial scope has expanded, highlighting collaborations, like the one between LA design doyenne and Milan-based designers NM3 and Visionnaire, where creative connections are celebrated. Gallotti & Radice commemorates 70 years of glass mastery with a series of new commissions; Bethan Laura Wood reimagines a classic Baccarat chandelier; and Kvadrat honors Dutch weaver Frans Dijkmeijer. And to complete your design experience, we've compiled a selection of Milan's best caffetterie, as recommended by design professionals. This year, the celebration of Milan extends further with the launch of four new Wallpaper* Travel Guides, chic, pocket-sized resources for design-conscious travelers, available for purchase throughout Milan Design Week. Lastly, congratulations to our contributing editor, Nick Vinson, on being awarded the prestigious Cavalierer dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia by Italian President Sergio Mattarella for his dedication to promoting Italian design and style. The May 2026 Milan Preview Issue is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app, and to Apple News + subscribers. Also Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. He is the author of two books, Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon The April 2026 Global Interiors issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now and opening doors from Las Vegas to Gujarat Salone del Mobile 2026: your guide to the fair, Fuorisalone and Milan Design Week The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026 winners are… What happens when six designers are given a cedarwood tree to transform? In two new Ikea lamps, Italian design and Scandi simplicity shine Kengo Kuma will design the National Gallery’s huge new expansion Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s dramatic LA mansion, now on the market Peek inside Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' mansion, on the market for $36.8 million in Los Angeles Korea’s striking brutalist buildings are captured in a new visual volume





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