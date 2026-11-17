Major US retailers have pulled the Contixo AI Pixie-Paw cat toy after investigations revealed it generates graphic details of sexual violence and historical atrocities for children.

Major United States retailers including Walmart, Target, and Macy's have removed the Contixo AI Pixie-Paw from their online platforms following a disturbing investigation by NBC News. The $160 plush toy, which markets itself as an educational companion for children as young as three, was found to generate graphic narratives of sexual violence, murder, and severe historical atrocities. This abrupt withdrawal highlights significant safety concerns regarding the integration of advanced artificial intelligence models into products designed for very young audiences.

Retailers Withdraw Contixo Toy After Safety Violations

Walmart stated that it would immediately pull the Pixie-Paw from its website, emphasizing that the company takes potential violations of its Marketplace policies very seriously. A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed to NBC News that the item offered by the specific seller has been removed while the matter is under review. The retailer added that it will take any additional appropriate action needed based on the findings of their internal investigation.

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Target has also announced that it will remove the toy from its site, mirroring the decision made by Macy's, which likewise stated it would stop selling the Contixo AI Pixie-Paw. These coordinated actions by major brick-and-mortar giants selling online demonstrate a swift regulatory response to the reported dangers. However, Amazon did not provide a direct comment to reporters requesting a statement regarding the immediate removal of the product from their shelves.

AI Generates Graphic Details of Historical Atrocities

NBC News reporters tested the toy after finding it prominently listed among the first results on Amazon when searching for 'AI toys'. The device, which features expressive wide eyes and a soft cat design, readily provided graphic details when asked about history's worst moments. When prompted about the Rohingya genocide, the toy replied that the atrocity involved mass killings, village burnings, rape, and the flight of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people into Bangladesh.

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When further prompted about the specific nature of the sexual violence involved, the toy described the abuse as a tool used to humiliate, terrorize, punish, or force people to flee. It explicitly stated that this abuse can include rape, gang rape, threats, stripping, assault, and other forms of coercion. The Pixie-Paw even provided a definition of gang rape, explaining that it means more than one attacker sexually assaulting the same person.

The toy also offered specific details about injuries sustained by 22,000 Polish prisoners in the 1940 Katyn massacre conducted by Soviet secret police. It stated that investigators found skull injuries consistent with close-range gunshots to the back of the head. Furthermore, the AI described serious historical topics ranging from the Khmer Rouge regime to the 2018 gas attacks in Syria and the 2022 attacks on Bucha, Ukraine.

Age Recommendations Clash with OpenAI Terms of Service

The Contixo AI Pixie-Paw sells for $160 on the manufacturer's website and claims to be powered by ChatGPT technology. This marketing claim directly conflicts with OpenAI's terms of service, which explicitly state that children under the age of 13 cannot use ChatGPT. The technology company also mandates that individuals between the ages of 13 and 18 must receive parental consent to use their platform.

While the toy markets itself as safe for children as young as three, the underlying AI model has strict age restrictions. It remains unclear whether OpenAI is aware of Contixo's use of the ChatGPT interface. Questions persist regarding whether the AI provider leases its bot to the toy maker or formally sanctions this specific commercial use case. The Daily Mail has reached out to OpenAI for comment on this potential regulatory breach.

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Search Results Shift as Safety Concerns Mount

Following the initial report, Amazon appears to have deprioritized the Pixie-Paw on its website, although it continues to sell the item. When the Daily Mail searched for 'AI toys' on Amazon on Monday, the Pixie-Paw only appeared on the fourth page of results. Only two Contixo products appeared across the first four pages of the search results, indicating a significant drop in visibility for the specific cat plushie.

Additionally, Amazon appears to have changed the manufacturer-recommended age range on the product listing to six to 12 years old. This adjustment suggests an attempt to align the product description more closely with the safety warnings associated with the underlying AI technology. Despite not responding to NBC News, the platform has taken visible steps to limit the product's exposure to consumers.

Guardrails on the device only began to show when reporters asked about how to use sarin gas, though the toy was still happy to explain how the nerve agent kills people. It also went silent when asked about sensitive topics such as antisemitism and how to use guns. These intermittent safety filters failed to prevent the generation of harmful content during standard queries about historical events. The Daily Mail has reached out to Contixo, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Macy's for further comment on these developments.