Coroner Joanne Lees issues urgent warning for Walsall Council and Canal and River Trust to install barriers and lighting after mother-of-five Jody Brown drowned in Marsh Lane Basin.

Area Coroner Joanne Lees has issued an urgent call for immediate safety interventions at the Marsh Lane Basin in Walsall following the tragic drowning of mother-of-five Jody Brown. The coroner's warning highlights critical failures in infrastructure, including inadequate lighting, poor signage, and the absence of physical barriers, which created dangerous conditions for pedestrians. This formal report was submitted to Walsall Council and The Canal and River Trust to prevent future fatalities at the site.

Jody Brown Drowning Incident Details

The inquest into the death of Jody Brown, aged thirty-eight, revealed that she fell into the canal in May of this year while staying at a Premier Inn in the town. Surveillance footage captured her leaving the hotel at approximately one in the morning, carrying a bag and a drink. She appeared heavily intoxicated as she walked unsteadily toward the canal, distracted by looking at her mobile phone.

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Witnesses reported hearing calls for help as Jody Brown walked from the paved area directly off the footpath and into the water. Despite efforts by bystanders to rescue her from the canal, paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. The inquest established that she could not swim and had fallen into what appeared to be a grassed area due to visual confusion caused by the water's surface conditions.

Coroner Joanne Lees Safety Warnings

Joanne Lees, the area coroner for The Black Country, stated that green algae, specifically duckweed, on the surface of the basin made it extremely difficult for people to distinguish the water's edge from the adjacent pedestrian area. She noted that this accumulation created the appearance of a continuation of the footpath or a grassed surface, leading to previous non-fatal incidents in 2019, 2022, and prior to Jody Brown's death.

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In her report, Joanne Lees emphasized that there was no rescue equipment available, such as life rings, throw lines, or rescue poles. She argued that the combination of poor lighting, inadequate signage, and the lack of safety railings presented a significant risk of future deaths. The coroner asserted that each responsible body had the power to take action to mitigate these dangers before another tragedy occurred.

Family Response and Community Impact

Jody Brown's family has publicly advocated for the installation of barriers around the canal to prevent other families from experiencing similar trauma. Her brother, Paul Clarke, initiated a petition after observing children falling into sections of the basin that look like grass on top of the water. He described his sister as outgoing and loved by everyone, noting she left behind five children aged between nine and twenty-one, as well as a one-year-old grandchild.

Prior to the inquest, the family's campaign highlighted the urgent need for physical safety measures. Paul Clarke stated that the proposed barriers would prevent other families from going through the same trauma they have endured. The community's grief underscores the human cost of the infrastructure failures identified by the coroner and the immediate need for protective measures at the site.

Canal and River Trust Safety Response

The Canal and River Trust stated that it has collaborated with Walsall Council to implement new safety measures, including painting luminescent lines around the basin. The organization also mentioned that it is reviewing further options for new physical barriers in the area to enhance public safety. These actions were taken in response to the concerns raised following Jody Brown's death.

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Regarding the specific conditions of the water, the Trust clarified that it had carried out work to manage algae growth on the basin's surface. However, the organization stated that there was no significant algae growth at the time of the incident in May. Despite this claim, the coroner's findings emphasize that visual confusion and lack of physical barriers remain critical risks requiring immediate attention from all responsible parties.