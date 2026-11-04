Walter Koenig Interred at Hollywood Forever Beside Late Son

Walter Koenig's ashes are laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery next to his son Andrew, following the actor's passing at age 90 after a career spanning decades in Star Trek.

Actor and screenwriter Walter Koenig has been permanently interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in North Hollywood, alongside his late son. The remains of the 90-year-old actor were cremated on October 30, just five days after his death was officially confirmed on October 25 at his residence. This final resting place honors his connection to his family, specifically his son Andrew Koenig, who was already buried at the cemetery following his passing in 2010.

Cause Of Death And Medical Details

A death certificate reviewed by TMZ explicitly details the medical factors that led to Walter Koenig's passing. The primary cause of death is listed as cardiopulmonary arrest. Officials also noted that chronic diastolic congestive heart failure served as an underlying cause for his condition. Additionally, acute renal failure was recorded as a contributing factor in the official records provided to reporters covering the event.

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Interment Next To Son Andrew Koenig

Walter Koenig's ashes were placed in the same resting location as his son, Andrew Koenig. Andrew had passed away by suicide at the age of 41 prior to his father. The decision to place Walter Koenig's ashes beside his son creates a permanent familial bond at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This location serves as the final tribute to both the actor and his son, marking the end of their earthly journeys.

Star Trek Role As Pavel Chekov

Walter Koenig achieved global fame for his portrayal of Ensign Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek television series. He joined the cast at the start of the show's second season in September 1967. He appeared in 36 episodes of the series, remaining a central character until the end of the third season in 1969. His performance as the young tactical officer became an iconic part of science fiction history.

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Seven Star Trek Films And Later Roles

Beyond the television series, Walter Koenig reprised his role in seven major Star Trek feature films. These films include The Motion Picture released in 1979, The Wrath of Khan in 1982, The Search for Spock in 1984, The Voyage Home in 1986, The Final Frontier in 1989, The Undiscovered Country in 1991, and Generations in 1994. His most recent performance as President Anton Chekov occurred in the series Star Trek: Picard in 2023.

Tributes And Career Legacy

Representatives for Walter Koenig issued a statement mourning the loss of the actor. They highlighted his talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances that left a lasting mark on fans. The statement also noted his versatility as a screenwriter and actor. Most recently, he received the Platinum Award for Best Actor at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards for his role in the short film Mr. Fleischmann. His legacy includes numerous convention appearances and deep appreciation from the Star Trek community.