Walton‑le‑Dale MPs Seek Review of Flood Plan Amid Heritage Protest

A petition presented to Parliament fights the removal of 18 century lime trees in Walton‑le‑Dale for flood‑defence plans, sparking community action and debate on balancing heritage and safety.

A petition demanding a reassessment of a flood‑defence plan that would saw down 18 historic lime trees in Walton‑le‑Dale was read into the House of Commons by the local Member of Parliament.

The trees - planted in 1912 to celebrate the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary - have survived for more than a century but are now slated for removal by the Environment Agency (EA) to make way for a new drainage system on Victoria Road. The scheme was approved by South Ribble Borough Council's planning committee in March, a decision that sparked immediate backlash from residents and heritage groups.

Labour MP Maya Ellis, representing the Ribble Valley, presented the petition on 10 June. She highlighted that 7,000 local people have signed a petition opposing the felling of the trees and an additional e‑petition has attracted almost 8,000 signatures. Ellis urged the Commons to pressure the EA to commission an independent review of the proposed design and to ensure that any flood protection measures respect both the environment and the town's heritage.

She argued that the EA's consultation, held from 5 May to 5 June, was inadequate, citing a lack of genuine engagement with those directly affected. The EA maintains that its proposal is aimed at preventing future floods that could arise from failing flood defences, rather than reacting to past incidents. It points to the 2025 consultation results showing community support and cites door‑to‑door outreach to 6,500 homes.

Critics counter that recent flooding events, including one in January 2025, were caused by drainage problems rather than a failure of flood protection. They also argue that the roots of the lime trees may be entering local drains-a claim the EA accepts but says still requires tree removal. Save the Royal Limes campaign members claim the EA's plan offers no viable alternative, insisting that the large, mature trees are a vital part of Walton‑le‑Dale's identity.

One of the group's chairmen, Damian North, told Blog Preston that the EA had largely ignored public sentiment. He said local anger was palpable and that the agency had not effectively communicated the reasons for the trees' removal. North hinted at an alternative solution that has yet to be disclosed for legal reasons, claiming it would achieve the necessary flood protection without cutting down the trees.

The campaign group has announced a peaceful, family‑friendly protest scheduled for 20 June at 12 pm on Victoria Road, which will run for about two hours. Meanwhile, the EA remains steadfast that tree removal is the only viable route. The debate over the fate of the lime trees underscores the tension between heritage conservation and the need for robust flood defenses.

If the Parliament's voice and the community's activism lead to a revised plan, Walton‑le‑Dale could set a precedent for how historic landscapes are protected while addressing public safety concerns. As the final decision approaches, residents and heritage advocates alike are watching closely to see whether the ancient trees will be preserved or become a casualty of contemporary infrastructure projects.





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