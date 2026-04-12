The head of the UK armed forces is advocating for the revival of a long-dormant war manual to prepare the nation for potential conflicts, drawing lessons from the past while adapting to modern threats and infrastructure. Simultaneously, opposition figures are voicing concerns over the government's delay in publishing defence spending plans and the lack of preparedness for current global instability.

The head of the armed forces has suggested the revival of a war manual, initially conceived over a century ago, to prepare the nation for potential conflict. This top-secret manual, first developed during World War I, served as the genesis for a series of detailed 'government war books.' These manuals provided comprehensive instructions and were continuously updated until the early 2000s, when they were mothballed due to cost-cutting measures.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton believes that resurrecting the book could play a crucial role in readying the public for war. This initiative would draw from lessons learned during the Cold War era but would be adapted to suit modern society, infrastructure, and the contemporary context. The Cabinet Office would spearhead the project, involving all other governmental departments. The manual, which outlined various procedures, was regularly rehearsed and is believed to have enhanced national resilience. A 1976 edition of the manual, a physical manuscript with hand-typed and string-bound pages, revealed extensive plans and lists concerning the mobilization of the military, civilians, and industry, as well as crisis management strategies. These strategies included provisions for school closures, hospital clearing, food rationing, and even the safeguarding of national treasures.\Air Chief Marshal Knighton emphasized that NATO's approach to conflict encompasses both military and civilian dimensions. He pointed out the importance of raising awareness among civilians about the increasing threats to the relative peace the UK has enjoyed for over three decades. This requires educating the public on potential threats and outlining measures they can take to support the nation and the armed forces. He also highlighted the necessity of integrating resilience against potential adversary actions into infrastructure renewal projects, such as those related to water, electricity, and transportation. This, he noted, demands different choices and priorities, and he welcomed the work undertaken by the Cabinet Office across the entire government. At the London Defence Conference, he also addressed the challenges associated with defence spending in a scenario where the military is preparing for war. Opposition politicians have criticized the delay in publishing detailed defence spending plans, which were expected to follow the Strategic Defence Review conducted last autumn. They argue that this delay has left the nation inadequately prepared for defence and has placed the UK's defence industry in a state of uncertainty. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the hold-up in spending plans a ‘national scandal’ and accused the government, which has pledged to increase defence spending to 3.5% of GDP, of prioritizing other areas. Air Chief Marshal Knighton stated that a properly funded defence investment plan that delivers the desired results is what he seeks, even if it requires more time. He also stated the UK is ready to take on threats from Russia’s ‘shadow fleet.’\Kemi Badenoch, speaking at the conference, asserted that Britain is not prepared for conflict and dismissed Defence Secretary John Healey's assertion of readiness. She stated that the government lacks a comprehensive plan for acquiring equipment, weapons, and munitions, implementing the Strategic Defence Review, or re-arming Britain. She also pointed out the absence of a clear financial strategy to support these critical efforts, urging the government to make challenging choices to address this deficit. The critical question, according to Badenoch, is not whether Britain should re-arm, but rather what choices must be made to accomplish this. The urgency of these preparations is heightened by the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as the flux in Britain's global standing. The government needs a clear strategy for defence, and failure to do so is a threat to national security. The revival of this manual suggests that the current defense structure is not sufficient for the present threats





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