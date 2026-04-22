Warehouse Arts Centre Set to Revitalize Southport’s Cultural Scene

A new four-floor arts venue, the Warehouse Arts Centre, is opening in Southport, transforming the former Warehouse restaurant – once co-owned by Steve Gerrard – into a hub for live music, arts, and creativity. The grand opening is scheduled for June 26-28.

A significant revitalization project is underway in Southport , with the announcement of the opening date for the Warehouse Arts Centre . This new venue, taking shape on West Street in the town centre, promises to inject a vibrant energy into a space previously occupied by the renowned Warehouse restaurant, a local establishment with a celebrity connection.

The grand opening weekend is scheduled for June 26th to 28th, with a phased reveal of the artists and events planned. The Warehouse Arts Centre will span four floors, dedicated to live music, arts, and creative endeavors, aiming to become a cornerstone of Southport’s thriving cultural landscape. The building itself carries a rich history. Originally launched in 1995 by Southport entrepreneur Paul Adams, the Warehouse restaurant quickly gained popularity, attracting both local residents and high-profile figures.

Notably, Liverpool FC icon Steve Gerrard became a part-owner in 2010, frequently citing it as his favorite dining spot. Gerrard’s investment led to a £250,000 refurbishment, and the restaurant subsequently earned two AA Rosettes in 2012, solidifying its reputation for quality. Despite its success, the Warehouse restaurant closed in 2015 as Adams shifted his focus to his ‘Vincent’ hotel brand. For a decade, the site remained vacant, awaiting a new purpose.

Now, that purpose has arrived in the form of a multi-faceted arts centre, designed to nurture and showcase the region’s artistic talent. The driving force behind this ambitious project is a collaborative team comprising Ella, Spud, and Yvette Cooper, the owners of the popular Cooper’s Bar, alongside Andrew and Stephanie Portersmith from the not-for-profit Music Stuff organization, and the creative minds at Tides Out Studios.

The team envisions the Warehouse Arts Centre as more than just a venue; it’s a hub for creativity, community, and cultural enrichment. Plans include a new stage, the relocation of Cooper’s Music from Union Street, and the establishment of ‘Modulart’ Art Gallery, offering local artists a free platform to exhibit their work.

Furthermore, the centre will house a state-of-the-art Tides Out recording studio, a shop featuring arts and crafts, wellbeing and yoga events, and dedicated teaching and video editing rooms. The project has already garnered recognition, receiving a mention in Parliament, highlighting its potential to revitalize Southport’s cultural scene and attract visitors from across the North West.

The team acknowledges the inherent risks involved but remains resolute in their commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive space for artists and audiences alike, aiming to re-establish Southport as a prominent cultural destination





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