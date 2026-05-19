Warehouse scheme criticised by campaigners as 'complete betrayal' of residents

Campaigners have accused planning officers of 'minimising' and 'disregarding' the potential impact on residents if the Isherwood Road scheme goes ahead, which would see the construction of three new industrial buildings on land contaminated with petrochemicals.

Campaigners have criticised planning officer recommendations that an 'extremely harmful' warehouse scheme should be given the go-ahead, branding it a 'complete betrayal' of residents. A Moss campaign group alleges the council has 'minimised' and 'disregarded' the potential impact on the community of the Isherwood Road scheme, proposed for land off Isherwood Road in Carrington , which would see three new industrial buildings constructed.

The group further accuses developer Wain Estates of 'a lack of respect' for local people





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Warehouse Scheme Isherwood Road Carrington Council Wain Estates Petrochemical Contamination Proposal Planning Policy Local Planned Development Campaign Group Local Resident Economic Impact Environmental Impact Job Creation Transport Infrastructure Campaign Group Allegations Sustainable Passenger And Freight Transport Op Lack Of Expected Biodiversity Biodiversity Net Gain Long-Term Expected Biodiversity Benefits Numerous Identified And Outstanding Issues Unproven Uncertain And Unpredictable

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