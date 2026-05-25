Warm Weather Basks Northern Ireland as UK Sees Multiple Records

Northern Ireland experienced its warmest day of the year so far on Monday with temperatures at an all-time high, while the UK saw multiple records set across the island, including a May record in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, with Met Eireann predicting similar temperatures on Tuesday that could lead to a new record.

Northern Ireland has experienced its warmest day of the year so far with clear skies and temperatures reaching 28.4C in County Carlow, with Met Eireann predicting similar temperatures on Tuesday that could lead to a new temperature record, Temperatures across the UK have set multiple records in May including a May temperature record in Northern Ireland and warmest day in Central England , Central Scotland , the Met Office have recorded Wales warmest day on record in May and Scotland warmest day in the year so far.

Northern Ireland has experienced its warmest day of the year so far with clear skies and temperatures reaching 28.4C in County Carlow, with Met Eireann predicting similar temperatures on Tuesday that could lead to a new temperature record, Temperatures across the UK have set multiple records in May including a May temperature record in Northern Ireland and warmest day in Central England, Central Scotland, the Met Office have recorded Wales warmest day on record in May and Scotland warmest day in the year so far





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