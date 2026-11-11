Former Australian captain David Warner publicly supports teammate Usman Khawaja's claim that the 2018 sandpaper scandal involved more players beyond the three named, revisiting Cricket Australia's original findings.

In a surprising move, former Australian captain David Warner has publicly backed teammate Usman Khawaja's allegations that the 2018 sandpaper scandal, known as Sandpapergate, reached far beyond the three players named by Cricket Australia. Khawaja's claim, released in his autobiography Sabr, asserts that numerous teammates and coaching staff were aware of the ball‑tampering plan, a narrative long denied by the governing body.

Reexamining the Official Scandal Narrative

Cricket Australia's original investigation identified only Warner, former captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft as directly involved in the 2018 South Africa tour incident. The incident, which unfolded in March during the third Test in Cape Town, led to the removal of Australia's captain and vice‑captain and triggered a broader scrutiny of the national team's culture. QAORK Source: Official statements issued by Cricket Australia and court documents from 2018.

Also read Usman Khawaja Denies Commercial Motive in Sandpapergate Memoir

According to court filings, Warner was named the instigator of the plan, Smith was deemed to have failed in his leadership role, and Bancroft faced sanctions for executing the scheme. The three players received the most public censure, while the rest of the squad was cleared by Cricket Australia's investigation.

Warner's Manager Provides Early Evidence of Wider Knowledge

James Erskine, Warner's long‑time manager, had reportedly alleged to a court prior to Khawaja's public statements that more than three players were involved. Erskine's character reference, submitted ahead of Warner's drink‑driving sentencing at Waverley Local Court in August, indicated that the Australian team and its management were cognizant of the sandpaper use. Warner was convicted of mid‑range drink‑driving and fined $1,500 on 18 August 2023.

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Internal documents show that Erskine included remarks about Warner's treatment after the scandal and that "everyone in the Australian team and its management knew sandpaper was being applied to the ball." The reference was never publicly released, but Erskine confirmed its existence and retained the right to stand by his statement, though he could not recall specific wording.

Khawaja's Public Challenge and Warner's Endorsement

In an Instagram video recorded in Nepal on Monday, Warner thanked Khawaja for bringing his account into the public record and unequivocally declared the autobiography's claims to be "100 per cent accurate." Warner criticized Cricket Australia's original inquiry as "rushed and botched," arguing that investigators failed to interview Khawaja, who sat beside Bancroft in the dressing room during the incident.

Warner also defended Khawaja against accusations that the revelations were simply a marketing ploy for book sales, citing Khawaja's meticulous notes of the events. He framed the discourse as an attempt to acknowledge unresolved wounds rather than reopening old controversies, emphasizing the need for courage, truth, and accountability in the sporting community.

Implications for Australian Cricket and Future Proceedings

Warner's endorsement of Khawaja's allegations introduces a significant challenge to the narrative that only three players were accountable. Cricket Australia's leadership faces renewed scrutiny as former teammates, coaches, and cricket officials are called to address the possibility of broader complicity. The dispute has implications for player conduct policies, governance transparency, and the sport's public image across Australia and internationally.

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The next steps will involve a potential re‑audit of the 2018 South Africa tour findings, possible amendments to the disciplinary record, and further interviews with key players and administrators. Cricket Australia has yet to issue an official response to this latest wave of accusations, leaving the chaos surrounding Sandpapergate alive in public discourse.