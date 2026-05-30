Warning: Norovirus Can Spread Throughout the Year, Not Just in Winter

Norovirus, commonly referred to as the 'winter bug', can actually spread throughout the entire year. It is crucial to be aware of the warning signs and take necessary precautions to prevent transmission.

People are being warned that an illness commonly referred to as a winter bug actually circulates throughout the entire year. And there are some less well-known warning signs to watch for.

Anyone who develops norovirus should remain away from work or school, as well as care homes and hospitals, for 48 hours after symptoms disappear, in an effort to prevent transmission. UKHSA previously posted on X, formerly Twitter: Vomiting or diarrhoea in spring it could still be Norovirus. Despite being known as the winter vomiting bug norovirus can spread all year round.

UKHSA guidance further adds that norovirus is able to spread easily through communities and so outbreaks are common in settings where individuals have close contact such as hospitals care homes schools and nurseries. Symptoms usually start between 12 and 48 hours after catching the virus with people being most infectious while symptomatic.

However it is possible to shed the virus contaminating surfaces objects or even food both before and after displaying symptoms. Its therefore crucial to regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with warm water and soap and to avoid preparing food for others. The UKHSA also warns that alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus. Typical symptoms include nausea diarrhoea and/or vomiting.

However some norovirus sufferers may also experience headaches fever and aching in their legs and/or arms. Any clothing or bedding that could be contaminated should be washed at 60C





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