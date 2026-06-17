Warning to England fans: Don't ignore health problems during World Cup

Health chiefs are urging football fans to seek emergency treatment when they need it as new analysis reveals a significant drop in A&E attendances during England matches. NHS data from Euro 2024 found there were just under 17,000 fewer attendances than expected during England matches across the tournament.

Health chiefs have urged football fans not to ignore health problems as new analysis reveals a significant drop in A&E attendances while the Three Lions are playing.

The warning comes as Thomas Tuchel's side are set to kick-off their world cup campaign against Croatia tonight. NHS data from Euro 2024 found there were just under 17,000 fewer attendances than expected during England matches across the tournament. The research also showed attendances fell more sharply when England played at weekends compared with midweek fixtures. The biggest drop in attendances was in the hour before the start of the game when services experienced an 11 per cent drop.

England's group-stage opener against Serbia saw the biggest fall in attendances with 8.8 per cent fewer patients attending A&E than the six-week average. The quarter-final against Switzerland 5.9 per cent and the final against Spain 5.7 per cent also saw some of the largest declines.

However the lull during the matches was followed by a spike in demand in the hours following the match as fans spilled out of pubs and fan parks. NHS data from Euro 2024 found there were just under 17,000 fewer attendances than expected during England matches across the tournament. The warning comes as Thomas Tuchel's side are set to kick-off their world cup campaign against Croatia. Hundreds more patients attended A&E in the eight hours post-game.

The rise was largely driven by a ten per cent increase in trauma and musculoskeletal MSK attendances which experts say were largely consistent with falls assaults and other injuries. The biggest increase in admissions at the last Euros was between 1am and 2am when services experienced a 6.3 per cent rise in admissions compared to the average for that time of day





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