Warrington Wolves Defeat Bradford Bulls to Secure 100% Home Record and Maintain Lead at Top of Super League

Super League leaders Leeds Rhinos remain one point ahead of Warrington Wolves after the Wolves secured their 100% home record and maintained the lead at the top of the table.

Warrington Wolves maintained their 100% home record this season by defeating Bradford Bulls , extending their win streak to nine games. Warrington climbed to second in the table, just a point behind leaders Leeds Rhinos, due to their game in hand, with 18-year-old Ewan Irwin making an impact and scoring four tries.

Meanwhile, Bradford's ill-discipline cost them, and Warrington took full advantage, scoring early on their ill-discipline cost them, and Warrington took full advantage, scoring early on





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Super League Rugby League Warrington Wolves Bradford Bulls Ewan Irwin Key Fourth Try Josh Thewlis Luke Thomas Albert Hopoate Matty Ashton Jamie Gill Jayden Nikorima Connor Wynne Liam Rush High Tackle Kamikaze Play Chris Atkin Will Gardiner James Bentley

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