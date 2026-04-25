Warton Football Club to Walk 27 Miles for Mental Health Charity in Memory of Mary O’Gara

Atletico Warton, a football club focused on mens mental health, is undertaking a 27-mile charity walk to raise funds for The Mary O’Gara Foundation in memory of Mary O’Gara, who tragically died by suicide at the age of 27. The walk will take place on May 30th and will include symbolic stops at Ewood Park, Deepdale, and the Royal Preston Hospital.

A Warton-based football club dedicated to supporting mens mental health and wellbeing is preparing for a significant fundraising event – a 27-mile charity walk – in remembrance of Mary O’Gara, a young woman from Preston whose life was tragically cut short.

Mary, who was just 27 years old, passed away in May 2020 after battling with her mental health. The walk, scheduled for May 30th, aims to raise funds for The Mary O’Gara Foundation, a non-profit organization established to combat youth suicide and provide crucial support to those struggling with similar challenges. Atletico Warton, the football club organizing the walk, provides a vital community for men of all ages.

Through regular 5-a-side football matches, the club fosters physical activity, social interaction, and a supportive environment where members can openly discuss their mental wellbeing. Rick Willacy, a representative from Atletico Warton, emphasized the groups commitment to charitable fundraising, stating that this years chosen cause held particular significance for many members due to their connection to Preston and their awareness of Marys story.

The decision to walk 27 miles is a poignant tribute to Marys age at the time of her death, serving as a powerful reminder of the devastating impact of suicide on young lives. The route itself is designed to be symbolic, beginning at Ewood Park, home to Blackburn Rovers, to acknowledge the allegiance of some club members, and then proceeding to Deepdale, the stadium of Preston North End, where Rick himself is a supporter.

A key stop along the journey will be the Royal Preston Hospital, where Mary worked, offering a moment of reflection and remembrance. The walk will culminate in Lytham, finishing at Lytham Taps.

In addition to the 27-mile walk, The Mary O’Gara Foundation is also hosting a charity fundraising ball on Saturday, May 23rd, at Deepdale. This event is intended to further boost fundraising efforts and raise awareness about the foundations important work. The foundation provides a range of services, including mental health support, crisis intervention, and educational programs aimed at preventing youth suicide.

The Atletico Warton initiative and the foundations fundraising ball represent a united front in the fight against suicide and a commitment to creating a more supportive and understanding community for young people. The dedication of Atletico Warton and the Mary O’Gara Foundation highlights the importance of open conversations about mental health, the power of community support, and the need for continued investment in mental health services.

The tragic loss of Mary O’Gara serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many young people and the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent future tragedies. The walk and the ball are not just fundraising events; they are acts of remembrance, solidarity, and hope, demonstrating a collective determination to make a difference in the lives of those affected by mental health issues.

The event also comes amidst ongoing local elections for Preston City Council and Chorley Borough Council, and broader elections across Lancashire, taking place before a significant reorganisation of local government structures





blogpreston / 🏆 82. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mental Health Charity Walk Suicide Prevention Atletico Warton Mary O’Gara Foundation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mary Berry's easy bolognese ragu is perfect midweek dinnerThis can be made ahead, reheated or frozen for up to one month.

Read more »

‘Amazing’ new sci-fi drama is a must-watch for Project Hail Mary fansA brand new trailer has teased a must-watch new spin-off from one of Apple TV's most beloved shows

Read more »

Mother Mary review: I surrendered to the weirdness of Anne Hathaway’s new filmIt's a concert movie, relationship drama and supernatural body horror all in one.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway Juggles Premieres: 'Mother Mary' and 'Devil Wears Prada 2'Anne Hathaway attended both the 'Mother Mary' screening with Michaela Coel and the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere, showcasing a busy schedule and generating excitement for both projects. Early reviews for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' are overwhelmingly positive.

Read more »

Biopics Fall Short: 'Mother Mary' and 'Michael' Offer Superficial PortraitsReviews of 'Mother Mary' and 'Michael' highlight their shortcomings as biopics, with 'Mother Mary' being criticized for its stylistic excess and 'Michael' for its sanitized portrayal of the King of Pop.

Read more »

The five best books on ancient history, according to Mary BeardThe bestselling author, historian and broadcaster reveals her favourite books about the ancient world

Read more »