Was Kurt Cobain's Suicide Re-Examined? Musician's Widow Sought Photos of Death Scene Destruction

Newly unearthed documents suggest Courtney Love, who is the mother of Cobain’s only daughter, attempted to have the crime scene photos destroyed. The discovery reignites a long-standing campaign to reopen Cobain’s suicide case.

KURT Cobain was just 27 when he was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a greenhouse at his home in Seattle.

Within hours, investigators declared it a suicide. However, researchers have long been campaigning for the case to be reopened following the discovery of a newly unearthed document showing that his widow Courtney Love asked cops to destroy the Department released a cache of 37 images documenting the death scene after reviewing the case and concluding investigators had been right to rule it a suicide.

The photos revealed the outside of the rock star’s home and the greenhouse where he was discovered. Now it has emerged that the lead homicide detective on the case wrote to his boss just months after Cobain’s death informing him that Hole frontwoman Love was seeking to have all of the pictures taken at the scene destroyed.

The revelation comes after another SPD document appeared to show that another detective who had worked on the case handed Love the original copies of the alleged suicide note and another handwritten note found at the scene. The receipt for evidence form shows that Detective Steve Kirkland gave the original notes to Love in June 1994, just over two months after Cobain died. Other close relatives and friends have repeatedly backed the official version of events





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Courtney Love Kurt Cobain Suicide Case Newly Unearthed Documents Lead Homicide Detective

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