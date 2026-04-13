Washing Machine Cleaner Showdown: Dettol vs. Dr. Beckmann

A head-to-head comparison of two popular washing machine cleaners: Dettol and Dr. Beckmann. The review details the effectiveness of each product in cleaning the machine, eliminating odours, and promoting energy efficiency. Find out which cleaner reigns supreme.

It's easy to assume that appliances designed to clean, like washing machine s, automatically stay clean themselves. However, the reality is that washing machine s can be breeding grounds for bacteria, mould, and unpleasant odours.

Often, I opt for a more environmentally friendly approach, using soda crystals to keep my washing machine fresh. But this time, I needed something stronger because the soda crystals hadn't eliminated a persistent smell emanating from the drum. The two products I tested were the Dettol Washing Machine Cleaner and the Dr. Beckmann Service-it Washing Machine Cleaner. Both cleaners were priced similarly. The Dettol version is typically available for around £2.99, while the Dr. Beckmann product costs about £2.19.

Initially, my plan was to use only the Dettol cleaner, but it didn't achieve the level of cleanliness I was hoping for, particularly regarding the drum. To begin the application, I mixed one tablespoon of the Dettol cleaner with 200ml of hot water. This solution was used to clean the detergent drawer, the glass door, and the rubber seal. The cleaning mixture worked reasonably well, removing solidified soap residue and small patches of surface mould. After cleaning these areas, I put the drawer back in and poured the remaining solution into it, before running the washing machine on a 60-degree wash cycle.

After the cycle completed, the drum appeared somewhat cleaner, but the unpleasant smell remained immediately after opening the door. Next, it was time to test the Dr. Beckmann washing machine cleaner. Since the drawer, seal, and door didn't need any further cleaning, I poured the entire bottle of the Dr. Beckmann product into the detergent compartment. The instructions suggested a minimum 40-degree wash cycle, but I chose a 60-degree cycle to ensure a direct comparison with the Dettol cleaner.

Upon finishing the wash cycle, I opened the door to a pleasant floral scent, with no trace of the musty odour that had been present before. Beyond the immediate cleaning benefits, using this product regularly is also designed to promote more energy-efficient washing and potentially extend the lifespan of the machine. The Dettol washing machine cleaner proved effective in cleaning the detergent drawer, but it didn't perform as well in cleaning the drum.

Given its superior performance and lower price, I would recommend the Dr. Beckmann Service-it Washing Machine Cleaner as the better choice. The effectiveness of these cleaning products is a significant factor in maintaining the hygiene and functionality of washing machines. Regular cleaning is essential to prevent the build-up of bacteria, mould, and residue that can affect both the cleanliness of clothes and the performance of the appliance.

A dirty washing machine can lead to clothes smelling musty or not getting properly cleaned, as well as potentially damaging the machine itself over time. The choice of cleaning product plays a crucial role in achieving the desired results. While some individuals might prefer more natural cleaning solutions such as soda crystals, more powerful, purpose-built cleaners are sometimes required, especially when dealing with persistent odours or stubborn build-up.

The price point of the cleaner can also be a significant consideration for consumers, as well as the ease of use and the overall effectiveness. The research findings suggest the Dr. Beckmann product is superior in terms of cleaning power and offers better value for money compared to the Dettol product. The ability to eliminate odours and leave the machine smelling fresh is a key factor in consumer satisfaction, while the potential for energy-efficient washing is also an important benefit.

Ultimately, the correct choice of cleaning product can make a significant difference to appliance maintenance and ensure the machine continues to function correctly, providing clean and fresh laundry.





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Washing Machine Cleaner Dettol Dr. Beckmann Cleaning

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