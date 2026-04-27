Washington DC Shooting Suspect's Manifesto Reveals Anti-Trump Motives and Planned Attack on Administration Officials

A manifesto sent by the suspect in the Washington DC shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner provides law enforcement with crucial details about his anti-Trump motives and planned attack on administration officials. Cole Allen, who referred to himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin,' outlined his targets and weapon choices in the disturbing document, which also contained inflammatory political and religious rhetoric. The suspect's travel history and social media activity further indicate a premeditated plot to target high-ranking officials, including President Trump.

A manifesto believed to have been sent to the suspect's family before the Washington DC shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner has provided law enforcement with critical insights into his motivations and plans.

The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, allegedly sent a disturbing anti-President Trump manifesto to his family shortly before opening fire at the high-profile event on Saturday night. In the document, Allen referred to himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin' and expressed his intent to target Trump administration officials, according to reports from The Washington Post.

The manifesto detailed his weapon and ammunition choices, including his preference for buckshot over slugs to minimize casualties, though he acknowledged his willingness to kill everyone present if necessary. Allen reportedly listed his targets, prioritizing high-ranking administration officials while excluding certain individuals, such as Patel. The document also contained inflammatory language, including accusations against President Trump, which have been denied by the administration.

Allen invoked his Christian faith in the manifesto, framing his actions as a response to perceived injustices, including the Trump administration's policies on immigration and military strikes. He argued that turning the other cheek was not applicable when others were oppressed, a sentiment he linked to broader political grievances. The manifesto was handed over to authorities by a family member, prompting an investigation into Allen's background and intentions.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Allen had a history of making extreme political remarks and had discussed taking action to address global issues. His social media profiles contained anti-Trump and anti-Christian material, further indicating his radicalized views. The suspect, who attempted to force his way into the White House Correspondents' Dinner while armed, had traveled across the country in preparation for the attack.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that Allen had plotted to target President Trump and other senior administration figures. Investigators believe he traveled by train from California to Chicago before arriving in Washington, where he checked into the hotel hosting the event days in advance. During the attempted breach, Allen was overpowered by security, leading to a chaotic scene where shots were fired, and President Trump was swiftly escorted from the stage.

Authorities confirmed that one officer was struck by a bullet but survived due to protective gear. Allen has refused to cooperate with investigators and is expected to face multiple charges. Video footage released by Trump shows the suspect rushing past security barriers as Secret Service agents closed in. The ongoing investigation continues to scrutinize Allen's writings and social media activity to uncover the full extent of his plans and motivations





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Washington DC Shooting White House Correspondents' Dinner Cole Allen Trump Administration Manifesto

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