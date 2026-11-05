Wasteland at £10m Welsh Business Park After 50 Caravans Depart

Hundreds of tonnes of waste and debris mar a £10 million Welsh Government-funded business park near Bridgend following the departure of an unauthorized caravan encampment.

Mountains of refuse and debris now litter the access roads of Brocastle Business Park near Bridgend, South Wales, following the sudden departure of an unauthorized caravan community. The scene at the site, which received £10 million in Welsh Government funding, has been described by nearby residents as a catastrophe comparable to a zombie apocalypse.

Site Desecration by Leaving Caravan Campers

Between 30 and 50 caravans had been stationed on the abandoned development for several months, with up to 20 present at any given time. When these occupants vacated the premises over the weekend, they left behind a landscape of destruction and illegal dumping along the dead-end road situated between the M4 and the A48.

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The local resident, who requested anonymity due to their proximity to the site, reported that the group had engaged in building and gardening activities before abandoning their belongings. The resulting debris includes garden waste, broken furniture, piles of rubble, construction materials, and a battered caravan that was left behind in the mess.

£10 Million Investment Now Blighted by Rubbish

Brocastle Business Park, also known as Brocastle Employment Park, was officially completed in November 2021. The project was designed to provide a significant economic boost to the region, utilizing £6.2 million from the European Regional Development Fund and an additional £2 million to connect the site to the Waterton employment area via an active travel route.

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Despite the substantial financial injection and its location just five miles from junction 35 on the M4, the business park remained largely empty for nearly five years. This vacancy allowed a group of individuals to occupy the land recently, leading to the current state of disarray that now threatens the site's future viability.

Broken Infrastructure and Environmental Damage

The physical evidence of the occupation extends beyond simple trash. The road is strewn with shards of glass from battered streetlight bulbs, broken wires, discarded tyres, and piles of bricks and wood. A dismantled armchair and packed black bin bags were found mixed in with the refuse, creating a hazard for anyone attempting to navigate the area.

Local witnesses expressed shock at the scale of the disorder, noting that everything had been left completely trashed. The visual impact is severe, with waste covering the street and blighting the surroundings, turning what was intended as a hub of commercial activity into a scene of environmental neglect.

Official Response and Cleanup Procedures

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government stated unequivocally that fly-tipping is a crime and is never justified under any circumstances. The government emphasized that it continues to target individuals who break the law and pollute the environment, confirming that the land had been subject to unauthorized occupation.

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The authorities confirmed that the occupants have recently vacated the site. Official steps are currently underway to resecure the property and remove the extensive waste from the location. The cleanup operation aims to restore the site to its intended condition, although the process of clearing the debris will take time.

Future of the Employment Park Under Scrutiny

The incident has raised questions about the security and management of the £10 million investment. While the business park was meant to stimulate employment opportunities, the unauthorized use and subsequent dumping have delayed its potential contribution to the local economy.

Residents and officials alike are now focused on the remediation of the site. The removal of the waste is the immediate priority, but the long-term challenge remains ensuring that the business park can finally open for its intended commercial use without further interference from unauthorized groups.