Wastewater Analysis Offers New Method to Monitor HIV Burden in Communities

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine developed a hybrid-capture genetic sequencing method to detect HIV-1 in wastewater, showing that wastewater signals correlate with known HIV cases. The technique can filter out contamination from research labs, offering a complementary surveillance tool to identify undiagnosed infections.

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions have developed a novel method for detecting HIV -1 in wastewater, offering a potential new approach to monitor the virus in communities.

Their study, published in Nature Communications, describes a technique called hybrid-capture genetic sequencing that enables detailed analysis of viral genomes and specifically identifies viral signals originating from community wastewater. By analyzing sites with available clinical data, the team found that wastewater HIV signals strongly correlated with the number of people known to be living with HIV in those communities, providing evidence that such signals can effectively track HIV burden.

HIV-1, a retrovirus, has infected approximately 90 million people globally and caused over 40 million deaths. Despite advances in diagnostics, prevention, and treatment, the virus continues to spread, with 1.3 million new diagnoses worldwide in 2023. Controlling HIV remains challenging due to difficulties in identifying undiagnosed individuals or those not receiving consistent care, who account for 80% of new transmissions.

Dr. Thomas Giordano, co-corresponding author and professor of medicine at Baylor, emphasized that current HIV surveillance relies heavily on clinical diagnoses and viral load reporting, which depend on individuals accessing healthcare. As a result, people who delay or avoid medical attention remain largely invisible to public health systems. Dr. Anthony Maresso, another co-corresponding author and professor of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor, highlighted the urgent need for complementary surveillance strategies capable of detecting undiagnosed or untreated infections.

Wastewater analysis, he noted, may offer the possibility of identifying geographic locations with untreated HIV, thereby helping to direct resources for prevention and treatment where they are most needed. Wastewater analysis was initially developed at Baylor for poliovirus surveillance in the mid-20th century. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor and collaborators pioneered its use to track SARS-CoV-2 at population and community levels, successfully mirroring case rates, predicting hospitalizations, and enabling early detection of new variants.

Since May 2022, the Texas Wastewater and Environmental Biomonitoring (TexWEB) group has implemented weekly-to-monthly viral sequencing of wastewater across major Texas cities. This program has detected over 400 human and animal viruses in wastewater, facilitated monitoring and early detection of outbreaks including avian influenza, mpox, and measles, and generated a sequencing-based tracking dashboard for public health reporting.

In the current study, the research team analyzed wastewater collected from 40 sites across 15 Texas cities from mid-2022 through the end of 2024. Instead of using tests that target only short specific genetic sequences of HIV, they employed an advanced sequencing approach to detect HIV genetic material and examine which sections of the HIV genome were present.

Across more than 2,000 wastewater samples, HIV genetic material was detected repeatedly, albeit at low levels, demonstrating that HIV can be found in wastewater consistently and measurably. Dr. Giordano noted that it is highly unlikely that these signals represent infectious virus, as decontamination protocols in labs and wastewater facilities break down any virus that enters the system. Unexpected findings emerged when the team closely examined some HIV signals.

The sequences appeared to come from non-circulating lab strains rather than virus circulating in the community, suggesting contamination. Interestingly, the researchers do not work with HIV in their lab, indicating that any contamination must have occurred before the wastewater samples were received. Investigation revealed that these sequences were concentrated near medical and research centers.

Several HIV sequences matched variants that circulated in the 1980s and have since been developed into lentiviral vectors, which are research tools containing sections of HIV genetic material used in many types of studies. Detailed analysis suggested that lentiviral contamination from research activity was confounding the data. To address this, the team developed an approach to classify HIV sequences as either circulating (community-derived) or non-circulating (vector-derived).

This filtering method represents a critical advancement, as prior research had not accounted for such confounding signals. The ability to distinguish between community-derived HIV and lab-related contamination enhances the reliability of wastewater surveillance for monitoring HIV burden and identifying areas with untreated infections. This methodology could be integrated into public health surveillance systems to complement traditional clinical data and provide a more comprehensive picture of HIV prevalence in communities.

Future work will focus on refining the detection sensitivity and expanding monitoring to additional regions





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