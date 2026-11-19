A rare greater one-horned rhino calf has been born at Chester Zoo after its mother Asha endured a 15-month pregnancy. Keepers say both are healthy and the birth is a boost for the threatened species.

A rare greater one-horned rhino ceros calf has been born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, with video capturing the moment the newborn took its first steps.

The calf arrived this week after its 19-year-old mother Asha had been pregnant for 15 months. Keepers said both Asha and her calf were in good health. The pair spent their first few days indoors to keep the youngster warm before moving into a specially prepared behind-the-scenes paddock. The birth is the fourth for Asha and father Beni, who died earlier this year following a short and sudden illness.

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Conservationist calls rare calf arrival important step

Tom Garland, Assistant Manager of the rhino team at Chester Zoo, said the arrival was an important step for conservation. It is always exciting to welcome a new calf and Asha has been a brilliant mum to all her youngsters, Garland said. Every birth is important for the future of this species and it is wonderful to see another healthy arrival. Emma Evison, team manager for rhinos, said the crew had been eagerly anticipating the arrival after Asha's lengthy pregnancy.

Asha was pregnant for about 15 months, so it is a long wait, she said. We had our fingers crossed when she showed signs of labour and we knew we were likely to welcome the calf very soon. Any birth can be risky, even for an experienced mum, but fortunately everything went smoothly, Evison said. The calf was up and about within an hour and feeding shortly afterwards.

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Greater one-horned rhino remains vulnerable to extinction

The greater one-horned rhino species was driven to near-extinction in the early 1900s by habitat loss and trophy hunting. It remains vulnerable to extinction, with around 4,000 animals living in the wetlands, forests and grasslands of India and Nepal. Many of the remaining animals are concentrated within one national park in India, which makes them vulnerable to illness and environmental changes.

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Mammals at Chester Zoo, said the calf could also help millions of zoo visitors understand the value of conservation. The calf is part of a Europe-wide conservation breeding programme that helps maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population of greater one-horned rhinos in human care. Conservation scientist John O'Hanlan said supporting Asha's 15-month pregnancy had been really exciting.

Breeding programme maintains genetically diverse rhino population

She is one of relatively few greater one-horned rhinos in Europe actively breeding, so every successful birth is important in maintaining a healthy and genetically diverse population, he said. Garland also paid tribute to Beni, describing him as a lovely rhino who was calm and approachable. Beni helped train animal care specialists and even took part in animal behaviour studies, Garland added.

The calf's arrival comes as conservationists continue working to protect a species that once teetered on the brink of extinction.