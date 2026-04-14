Waterloo Road Star Hattie Dynevor Spotted with Boyfriend Callum Doyle in Cheshire; Details Emerge on Sister's Upcoming Wedding

Actress Hattie Dynevor and footballer Callum Doyle are seen enjoying a walk in Cheshire. Details of Hattie's sister Phoebe's upcoming wedding are also revealed, including plans for a close-knit, traditional ceremony. Hattie speaks about the wedding, her role as a bridesmaid, and her excitement for her sister. The report also highlights Callum's football career and the family's involvement in the entertainment industry.

Waterloo Road actress Hattie Dynevor , 22, and her boyfriend, professional footballer Callum Doyle , also 22, were spotted enjoying a relaxed outing in Cheshire on Tuesday. Hattie, known for her role as Libby Guthrie in the BBC's Waterloo Road , sported a casual look, wearing a comfortable grey jumper paired with matching jogging bottoms. She completed the ensemble with white trainers and slicked back her blonde hair, accessorizing with glasses. Callum, known for his football career, most recently with Wrexham, kept it simple with black trousers, a crisp white t-shirt, and a blue raincoat. The couple appeared happy and relaxed as they strolled through Hale, later enjoying a coffee together. This public appearance follows Hattie's earlier soft-launch of their relationship on social media. Callum's football journey has seen him play for various clubs, including Manchester City, Sunderland, Coventry City, and Leicester City, before joining Wrexham in July 2025. Wrexham's recent successes have been remarkable, aided by the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, propelling the club into the second tier of English football after a long hiatus since 1982. This outing offers a glimpse into Hattie's personal life, complementing her professional acting career. Hattie is the younger sister of Phoebe Dynevor , and the daughter of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor. The family has seen a recent engagement, with Phoebe set to marry her fiancé, Cameron Fuller. Hattie has shared details about her sister’s upcoming wedding, which adds a personal touch to the news coverage. It has also been announced that Hattie will be a bridesmaid, expressing her happiness for her sister and future brother-in-law.

In addition to the outing with Callum, Hattie also discussed details surrounding her sister Phoebe's upcoming wedding. She revealed that Phoebe is maintaining a calm and collected demeanor, which Hattie is enjoying to be a part of. She mentioned that the wedding is anticipated to be a traditional and intimate affair, with a close-knit guest list. The location of the wedding is still being decided, however, the couple are planning on it being next year. Hattie expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event, highlighting the joyous occasion for her sister. The engagement, which took place in the Cotswolds during a family holiday in May, was a happy and emotional moment for Phoebe, according to Hattie. Their mother, Sally Dynevor, also shared her joy, expressing her delight at the engagement and her excitement for the future. Sally indicated that she would not be overly involved in the wedding planning, allowing the couple to make their own decisions regarding their big day. The couple's happiness and the family's support are evident throughout the narrative. It reflects a close bond and a celebration of love and new beginnings within the Dynevor family. The family dynamic and their supportive relationships with one another create an endearing narrative, adding depth and relatability to the news coverage. Hattie's insights into her sister's wedding provide readers with an inside look into the preparation and anticipation surrounding the event. The wedding's intimate and traditional aspects highlight the family's values and their preference for a close-knit celebration.

The recent sighting of Hattie Dynevor and Callum Doyle walking in Cheshire and the details provided about Phoebe's upcoming wedding show an interconnected narrative of romance, family, and personal growth. Hattie's role in Waterloo Road, coupled with her family's background in the entertainment industry, provides a window into the life of an actress and her connections within the celebrity world. The fact that the family is happy about the engagement and are working together to make sure that the wedding is an incredible time for everyone involved demonstrates the strong ties and values that the family shares. The wedding plans offer a heartwarming insight into the personal lives of celebrities. The announcement of Phoebe's engagement and the details shared by Hattie create a compelling narrative, mixing celebrity lifestyle with the familiar traditions of a wedding. This combination of both elements makes the news engaging and relatable to a wide range of audiences. The intimate nature of the wedding arrangements, the focus on family, and the support between siblings underscore the importance of relationships in an otherwise high-profile lifestyle. The news coverage provides a balance of both celebrity and familiarity, appealing to a variety of interests.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hattie Dynevor Callum Doyle Waterloo Road Phoebe Dynevor Wedding Celebrity Wrexham FC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ralston: Celtic Possess the Mentality and Experience to Conquer TrophiesAnthony Ralston believes Celtic's experienced squad, led by Callum McGregor, is equipped to win trophies, citing their strong mentality and ability to grind out results. He reflects on the recent victory against St Mirren, emphasizing the importance of learning from each game and focusing on continuous improvement.

Read more »

The great Callum McGregor Celtic conundrum – is playing him risky or rewarding?The skipper comes alive at this time of year but an injury concern threatens to dampen the skipper's impact

Read more »

Free football camps return to Celtic and Rangers this summer for kids to enjoyKellogg’s football camps offers children the chance to get active, make friends, step away from screens and learn new skills in sessions led by FA-qualified coaches.

Read more »

Inside Netflix's Thrash as fans wonder if shark thriller is a true storyNetflix survival thriller Thrash stars Bridgerton icon Phoebe Dynevor.

Read more »

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing Enjoy Family Getaway with Newborn ZiggyMade In Chelsea star Sophie Habboo shares pictures from a family trip to Soho Farmhouse with newborn Ziggy and husband Jamie Laing. Jamie recounts emotional birth experience and upcoming reality show.

Read more »

McAvennie Praises Raskin, Fueling Transfer SpeculationFormer Celtic player Frank McAvennie has lauded Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, comparing him favorably to Celtic's Callum McGregor and Scott Brown. His comments, made on the Let Me Be Frank Podcast, highlight Raskin's impressive performance against Falkirk and fuel speculation about a potential summer transfer. With interest from Premier League clubs like Tottenham and Leeds, and his contract expiring in 2027, Rangers face a challenge to retain the Belgium international.

Read more »