Waters Advanced Diagnostics Presents UPLC-MS/MS Method for Steroid Hormone Analysis

Waters Advanced Diagnostics showcases a highly precise LC-MS/MS method for measuring steroid hormones, overcoming immunoassay cross-reactivity issues for clinical research.

Waters Advanced Diagnostics has introduced a streamlined liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry ( LC-MS/MS) solution designed to address the persistent analytical challenges associated with steroid hormone measurement. Released on November 12, 2026, for research use only, this application brief details a method that delivers superior sensitivity and specificity compared to traditional immunoassay techniques. The approach is explicitly not for use in diagnostic procedures, positioning it as a vital tool for advancing clinical research into biochemical processes governed by steroid pathways.

Addressing Immunoassay Interference in Clinical Research

Steroid hormones are fundamental to a wide array of biological functions, including immune regulation, metabolic control, inflammatory responses, and the maintenance of salt and water balance. They also play critical roles in the development of sexual characteristics and the body's capacity to withstand illness and injury. Enzymes involved in the steroid biosynthesis pathway are central to these metabolic activities, meaning that their dysfunction can be clinically investigated by examining the levels of steroid hormones within the pathway. However, traditional steroid measurement via immunoassay is frequently compromised by analytical interference. This issue arises primarily from the cross-reactivity of assay antibodies with structurally related steroid hormones and synthetic derivatives, which can lead to inaccurate data and misinterpretation of clinical samples.

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Technical Architecture and Instrumentation Setup

The proposed solution leverages the capabilities of the ACQUITY UPLC I-Class FL IVD system coupled with the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD Mass Spectrometer. This hardware configuration offers analytically sensitive, precise, and accurate measurements, effectively overcoming the limitations of antibody-based detection. The Xevo TQ Absolute IVD mass spectrometer features StepWave XS ion transfer optics and an Xtended Dynamic Range (XDR), providing improved robustness, analytical sensitivity, and reliability over six orders of linear dynamic range. By combining this powerful instrument with simple sample preparation using MassTrak Endocrine Steroid Calibrator and Quality Control Sets, alongside Oasis MAX μElution technology, the method ensures extremely selective and sensitive analysis of steroid hormones for research purposes.

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Sample Preparation and Chromatographic Separation

The experimental workflow utilizes a Hamilton STAR liquid handling robot for automated sample extraction, ensuring consistency and reducing manual error. An internal standard is added to 100 μL of MassTrak Endocrine Steroid Calibrators, QCs, and samples. The samples are then precipitated using water and methanol, with mixing performed after each reagent addition to ensure homogeneity. An Oasis MAX μElution Plate, with part number 186001829, is conditioned and equilibrated during the centrifugation of samples. An aliquot of each pre-treated sample is loaded into individual wells and slowly pulled through the plate. Consecutive washes are performed to reduce potential ionic interference, using formic acid in 15% acetonitrile (aq) and ammonia in 15% acetonitrile (aq). Analytes are eluted with 60% acetonitrile (aq) before adding water, and the samples are subsequently injected onto the ACQUITY UPLC I-Class FL System and Xevo TQ Absolute IVD Mass Spectrometer.

Performance Metrics and Calibration Validation

Chromatographic separation was successfully achieved for all isobaric steroid hormones, with an injection-to-injection time of approximately seven minutes, allowing for high-throughput analysis. Calibration curves demonstrated linearity over defined calibration ranges, with all five validation occasions showing correlation coefficients greater than 0.99. The percent bias remained within ±15% for all analytes, with a tolerance of ±20% for Calibrator 1. Precision performance was evaluated by extracting and analyzing five replicates of the low, mid, and high MassTrak Endocrine QC Set on each of five separate occasions. Within-run and total precision were determined to be less than or equal to 6.8% coefficient of variation (CV) for all steroid hormones across all concentration levels. Analytical sensitivity was assessed by diluting Calibrator 2 solution with Golden West Biologicals' MSG4000 stripped serum to create low-level pool samples, with ten replicates analyzed on four occasions to calculate percent CVs.