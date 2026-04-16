Waters Corporation Launches Revolutionary omniDAWN MALS Photometer for Advanced UHPLC/UPLC Workflows

Waters Corporation introduces the omniDAWN MALS Photometer, a groundbreaking detector for UHPLC and UPLC systems, offering extended-range multi-angle light scattering for precise absolute molar mass and size characterization of complex biomolecules and advanced materials. This innovation enhances throughput, resolution, and data confidence in critical biopharmaceutical applications.

Waters Corporation has unveiled the Waters omniDAWN™ Multi-Angle Light Scattering (MALS) Photometer, a significant addition to its Wyatt Technology Portfolio. This innovative photometer boasts 18 angles of detection, positioning it as the first extended-range MALS detector specifically designed for Ultra High Performance Liquid Chromatography ( UHPLC ) and Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography ( UPLC ) workflows.

Its primary advantage lies in its ability to deliver absolute molar mass and size measurements without sacrificing resolution or throughput, a common challenge in existing technologies. The omniDAWN MALS Photometer dramatically expands UPLC-compatible sizing capabilities by a factor of ten, enabling the reliable characterization of a wider spectrum of complex analytes. This includes larger molecules such as protein aggregates, viral vectors, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), and advanced materials, extending the sizing range to approximately 50 to 500 nm in radius. This enhanced capability is crucial for researchers working with increasingly complex biologics and novel therapeutic modalities. By providing absolute molar mass and size data, the omniDAWN Photometer significantly reduces the reliance on column calibration standards. This translates to faster results, more confident comparisons between experiments, and a streamlined workflow. It is particularly beneficial for critical applications like biosimilarity studies, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) characterization, and viral vector analytics, where precise and reliable characterization is paramount. As these advanced therapeutic areas mature and move into late-stage development and routine quality control, laboratories are increasingly adopting UHPLC and UPLC systems to meet escalating demands for higher throughput and enhanced resolution. For a considerable time, advances in UHPLC and UPLC separation technologies for complex biologics and emerging modalities had outpaced the capabilities of available detector technology. The introduction of the omniDAWN MALS Photometer addresses this gap by bringing extended-range multi-angle light scattering to modern, high-performance separations. According to Rob Carpio, Senior Vice President, Waters Analytical Sciences, Waters Corporation, this advancement allows customers to accelerate their research and development processes while maintaining the essential resolution, robustness, and depth of characterization required for next-generation therapies. The omniDAWN Photometer integrates seamlessly with existing Waters UPLC Systems and columns, effectively eliminating the traditional trade-offs between dispersion, robustness, and analytical performance. This integration provides a comprehensive solution for multi-attribute characterization, offering improved usability compared to traditional micro-volume MALS approaches. When coupled with UHPLC or UPLC Systems, the omniDAWN Photometer enables run times that are up to four times faster than conventional HPLC workflows. Furthermore, it contributes to reduced sample consumption by 30-50% and a decrease in solvent usage of approximately 40%, aligning with efficiency and sustainability goals. The photometer's low dispersion design is key to preserving resolution and sensitivity, ensuring the generation of high-quality data even from complex sample matrices. Sharper separations facilitated by this technology are instrumental in enhancing the detection of low-level species, allowing scientists to distinguish between monomers, aggregates, and fragments with greater clarity. This improved precision supports more informed decision-making across all stages of discovery, development, and quality control. Stacey Louie, Associate Professor at the University of Houston, highlights the transformative impact of extending MALS capabilities to UHPLC and UPLC, enabling absolute molar mass measurements alongside faster and more flexible separations. This, she notes, represents a critical leap forward for MALS-based analyses, empowering a deeper understanding of the structure of complex materials in fields like drug delivery and environmental nanotechnology, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes. The omniDAWN Photometer is powered by ASTRA™ Software, a platform built upon over four decades of innovation in light scattering technology. This software integrates MALS with ultraviolet (UV) and refractive index (RI) detection, enabling comprehensive analysis of size, composition, and heterogeneity within a single analytical run. Dedicated workflows are available for specific applications such as ADCs, LNPs, and viral vectors. The ASTRA platform is compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 regulations and is slated for compatibility with Waters Empower™ Software later this year. The Waters omniDAWN MALS Photometer is scheduled for global availability in the summer of 2026





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