Wates Family Mourns Second Gap Year Tragedy: Daughter Dies in Vietnam Motorcycle Crash

Orla Wates, 19, daughter of a director of the Wates construction company, died in a motorcycle accident in Vietnam, mirroring the death of her cousin, William Wates, during his travels in Honduras in 1996. The family, worth £597 million, chose to donate her organs, continuing a legacy of resilience and philanthropy.

The Wates family, a prominent British construction dynasty with an estimated worth of £597 million, is grappling with a second devastating tragedy involving the death of a young family member during a gap year . Orla Wates, 19, the daughter of a Wates construction company director, died in a motorcycle accident in Vietnam . This heartbreaking event echoes the tragic loss of her cousin, William Wates, who was also 19 when he was murdered during his travels in Honduras in 1996.

The family's enduring legacy of unity and strength, however, shines through in their response to this latest tragedy.\Orla's fatal accident occurred on the Ha Giang Loop, a popular multi-day motorbike tour through the mountainous region of northern Vietnam. She was a passenger on the bike when the driver lost control. She was thrown from the vehicle and subsequently struck by a lorry. Following the tragedy, her parents, Andrew and Henrietta Wates, made the selfless decision to donate her organs, saving the lives of three critically ill Vietnamese patients. Her mother described Orla as beautiful, independent, and witty, emphasizing her zest for life. This act of generosity highlights the family's commitment to supporting others even amidst their profound grief. The family has deep roots in the construction industry, tracing back to Edward Wates who founded the company in 1897. The family motto is 'from unity comes strength'. The company has grown exponentially, reporting a record turnover of £2.4 billion in the 2024 financial year.\The circumstances surrounding William Wates' death in 1996 were equally tragic and shocking. He had been travelling in Central America for several months, having previously volunteered with an environmental organization in Ecuador. He was ambushed by bandits near the Nicaraguan border and shot multiple times. His father, Andrew Wates, William's father, was at the time chairman of Wates Leisure and a director of the family's building group, faced with the unimaginable task of managing the family firm during such a time. In the wake of William's death, the family established the William Wates Memorial Trust, a charity dedicated to assisting disadvantaged youth in breaking the cycle of crime. The trust has raised millions of pounds through initiatives like Le Loop, an annual cycling event that mirrors the stages of the Tour de France. The family has shown incredible resilience and a dedication to both remembering their loved ones and giving back to society, demonstrating that even through immense loss, their motto 'from unity comes strength' endures. The family is in Vietnam to receive Orla's body





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Wates Family Gap Year Vietnam Motorcycle Accident Organ Donation

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Gap Year Tragedy Strikes Wealthy British Family for Second TimeOrla Wates, 19, dies in a motorcycle accident in Vietnam, mirroring the death of her cousin William Wates in 1996. The family, worth £597 million, has been struck by another tragedy during a gap year. Her parents donated her organs and have been praised. The previous tragedy led to the creation of the William Wates Memorial Trust.

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