Wax Heads Review: A Puzzle Game That's More Than Just a Puzzle

Wax Heads is a puzzle game where you have to figure out what customers want by exploring the store, reading a daily music press, and observing the people around you. The game has a unique art style and is a fun way to learn about different types of music and the people who listen to them.

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Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter A friend of mine who worked in a bookstore used to complain about customers who couldn't remember what they wanted.

They'd say unhelpful things like I think it had a red cover At first the thought of gamifying that only with music instead of books seemed off-putting to me, as someone who goes shopping with overly detailed lists and would sooner bury myself in the ground than ask for help. I'm glad I gave Wax Heads a chance though, because it's more than just a puzzle game where you figure out which record with a saxophone on the cover somebody wants.

Like Strange Horticulture with punk instead of plants, it's about an extremely specific kind of shop: the record store that promotes local bands and zines. Repeater Records is a struggling hub for a town's music scene-but maybe putting on a gig can save it? You know the type of place, from movies if not reality. In terms of tone it's halfway between Empire Records and High Fidelity.

With Scott Pilgrim's art style thrown in that puts it right up my alley. All the lovable weirdos who work there have their own story, and so do the regulars. To figure out what customers want you have to explore the mazey store, keep up with a daily music press and an Instagram-like called Phonogram, and even pay close attention to what people wear for clues about their preferences.

Some customers are just forgetful, while others want you to recommend something new they'll like based on their taste. I think they could do with checking out these things called reviews, but getting to know Repeater Records and the music it stocks is genuinely fun. The invented album blurbs are well-observed-the saga of a metal band rumored to have killed their original lead singer rang true as exactly the kind of subculture mythology people discuss over the vinyl.

You can even queue up songs on the jukebox, each one a perfect recreation of a niche subgenre. I wish several these bands were real so I could listen to more of their work. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance.

A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames,, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

Best gaming laptop 2026: I've tested the best laptops for gaming of this generation and here are the ones I recommend. Repeater Records, a struggling record store, is at the center of Wax Heads. The game is a puzzle game where you have to figure out what customers want by exploring the store, reading a daily music press, and observing the people around you.

The game has a unique art style and is a fun way to learn about different types of music and the people who listen to them. The game is also a great way to experience the music scene in a small town, where everyone knows each other and the local music is a big part of the community.

The game's tone is similar to that of Empire Records and High Fidelity, and it's a great way to experience the music scene in a small town.





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Wax Heads Puzzle Game Music Record Store Small Town

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