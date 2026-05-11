Waymo vehicles become stuck on approaching dead end roads in London

Scathing complaints by residents in London have arisen after several Waymo vehicles were seen becoming stuck on roads with dead ends, waking up everyone in the street. This has led to scrutiny and safety concerns as the company manages to navigate their autonomous technology in the face of a seemingly unforeseen challenge.

A self-driving Waymo car woke up residents of a quiet street in London at 4am after becoming stuck while trying to drive down a road with a dead end three times in one week.

On Sunday, a resident took to social media to complain after one of the American firm's fleet had woken him up at 4.15am, after entering a narrow city street and attempting to reverse out again. Footage showed the incident, capturing the white SUV-style car mounting the curb and sagging back onto the cobbles as it reversed slowly back along the length of the street.

The incident came after another Waymo vehicle became stuck overnight on Wednesday, once again reversing slowly down the road. The vehicles have come under scrutiny since hitting the streets of London since an incident in which a Waymo ploughed into a taped-off crime scene in Harlesden, west London, last month. Waymo later blamed driver error for the incident.

The company, which already operates a completely driverless service in American cities, is currently testing its fleet of distinctive white Jaguar vehicles, which are designed to offer a completely autonomous, self-driving taxi service, on London roads. Waymo had initially planned to test the service before wider use was rolled out as early as September, and is reportedly planning to roll out to other British cities afterwards





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Waymo Self-Driving London Vehicles Dead End

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