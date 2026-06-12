Wayne and Coleen Rooney Celebrate 18 Years of Marriage with Sweet Instagram Tributes

The former England footballer Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen celebrated their eighteenth wedding anniversary with heartfelt Instagram posts amid a trip to Dubai and Marbella. Their photos and captions highlight the devotion and stability that have kept the couple united through trials and triumphs.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney celebrated their eighteenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, marking a milestone that has been the subject of both public fascination and private reflection for the former England footballer and his wife, the former WAG.

The couple, who tied the knot in a sumptuous Italian ceremony in June 2008, have shared their love on Instagram with a series of upbeat photos and heart‑felt captions that reminded fans of the devotion that has carried them through both triumphs and trials. Wayne posted a snapshot from a recent holiday in Dubai, cuddling his wife while she posed in a daring one‑shoulder leopard‑print minidress and he wore a casual black jumper and jeans.

In the accompanying caption he wrote, 'Happy anniversary @coleen_rooney. Where's them 18 years gone. Thanks for everything. Love you.

' Against a backdrop of glittering skyscrapers, the image exuded a sense of romance and shared adventure that has long defined the public face of the Rooneys. Coleen, who has built a reputation as one of the most resilient and candid figures in the tabloids, responded with an intimate selfie. Framed by the back of a car in Marbella, Spain, she shared a bright grin and a simple message, 'Happy anniversary @waynerooney 18 years.

' The photo, taken amid a backdrop of Mediterranean sun, exemplified the couple's sustained partnership. It was not the first time the pair have taken advantage of a holiday to bond with one another. Earlier in the month, Coleen was photographed in a black strappy fitness top and leggings during a pilates session at a local studio, and Wayne was seen cheering her on as she completed a challenging routine.

The couple's love for healthy living and shared leisure pursuits is evident in the photos and captions they share on social media. The celebration in Marbella was kept relatively low‑key compared to some of the Rooneys' more extravagant outings. Yet the couple's speeches to each other in the quiet moments of a high‑end holiday are a testament to the stability they have forged together. Their journey has not been devoid of controversy.

In 2004, during Wayne's early years at Manchester United, rumors of teenage indiscretions circulated, and the once‑infamous allegations of visits to prostitutes were widely reported. Coleen's unwavering support, however, stood out, as she never publicly condemned her husband. Her choice to maintain a family unit, in part due to the well‑being of their four sons - Kai, 16; Klay, 13; Kit, 10; and Cass, 8 - has been a hallmark of his family's resilience.

In a 2023 Amazon Prime documentary that explored the highs and lows of Wayne's career, Coleen spoke candidly about the challenges of public scrutiny and that her decision to stay was rooted in her belief that family matters should be decided by those directly involved. She credited late support from her own parents, Colette and Tony, who offered her emotional grounding.

Despite the social media backlash and the demands of being in the public eye, the couple's anniversary celebration itself showcased a united front. The images released on Instagram show a man's affection, a woman's confidence, and the quiet joy of a shared life. These were subtle yet powerful reminders of how the Rooney family balances fame with familial love. The Rooneys' public appearances have also taken them to Spain for vacationing and beach time.

During an earlier trip to Ibiza, Coleen was photographed in a striking pink and blue bikini, which was accompanied by a golden sun‑tanned glow that fans praised on Instagram. Wayne and Coleen both expressed their enjoyment of the carefree atmosphere, but what set this anniversary apart was the timing during a period of highly publicised litigation and a rising feuds with social media personalities, including a notable libel lawsuit involving fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

The way the couple shared their anniversary, with an emphasis on warmth and affection, presented a steady anchor amidst a sea of fleeting scandals. The overall picture of the Rooney couple's 18th wedding anniversary is one of a partnership that has grown into a stable, supportive, and enduring one, maintained through love, trust, shared interests, and mutual respect.

Their social media messages and photos not only celebrate the years they have spent together but also communicate an unspoken message that the themes of family, loyalty, and continuity are core to their public and private identities. Title: Wayne and Coleen Rooney Celebrate 18 Years of Marriage With Sweet Instagram Tributes Description: The former England footballer Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen celebrated their eighteenth wedding anniversary with heartfelt Instagram posts amid a trip to Dubai and Marbella.

Their photos and captions highlight the devotion and stability that have kept the couple united through trials and triumphs. Category: Entertainment Keywords





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