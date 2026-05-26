Wayne Lineker Reveals 'Ridiculous' Drunken Injury That Cost Him £30,000

Wayne Lineker, the entrepreneur who owns O Beach Club in Ibiza, has revealed the 'ridiculous' drunken injury that cost him £30,000. He shared a clip of himself falling over on a wave machine and penned in the caption, 'This drunken decision a few years ago cost me £30k and an incredible amount of pain and discomfort for years to come... 'I thought I'd be clever and just jump on our wave machine fully dressed... 'I now have a prosthetic full shoulder replacement but at the time I did not care because it went viral. Haha what an idiot. The money I've wasted drunk over the years is actually ridiculous. 'I lost 26 pairs of designer sunglasses summer 2024 I also lost a brand new Bentley for 3 days after a Kisstory event at ocean. 'Turned out it was in the car wash I forgot I took in for a valet .. this is just touching the surface... how I'm alive is beyond science. But I will always smile at my memories which will be public next year when I release my book.

Wayne Lineker has revealed the 'ridiculous' drunken injury that cost him £30,000. Sharing a clip falling over on a wave machine, he penned in the caption: 'This drunken decision a few years ago cost me £30k and an incredible amount of pain and discomfort for years to come...

'I thought I'd be clever and just jump on our wave machine fully dressed... 'I now have a prosthetic full shoulder replacement but at the time I did not care because it went viral. Haha what an idiot. The money I've wasted drunk over the years is actually ridiculous.

'I lost 26 pairs of designer sunglasses summer 2024 I also lost a brand new Bentley for 3 days after a Kisstory event at ocean. 'Turned out it was in the car wash I forgot I took in for a valet .. this is just touching the surface... how I'm alive is beyond science. But I will always smile at my memories which will be public next year when I release my book.

Wayne Lineker has revealed the 'ridiculous' drunken injury that cost him £30,000. Sharing a clip falling over on a wave machine he penned in the caption: 'This drunken decision a few years ago cost me £30k and an incredible amount of pain and discomfort for years to come...

' 'Love you all. Sorry for me. Thank you @priory_life_works_house @priorygroup #lifesavers #ibizaalwayswins.

' Earlier this year Wayne told how the carefree party lifestyle that began when he opened his notorious O Beach in 2012 led to a crippling alcohol dependency - and that he had genuine concerns that he could be drinking himself to death. 'I drank every day since Ocean opened 13 years ago,' he told The Times back in February.

'I had seven drinks a day in the winter and 16 drinks a day in the summer, but that was Spanish measures, so it's triple, quadruple. 'They wanted to see you having a good time and that's what I did. I worked out that I had 52,000 drinks in that 13-year period.

' Wayne, the younger brother of former England striker and Match Of The Day host Gary, revealed he would order his first drink at a local bar, at a time when most people were preparing breakfast. That would be a bracing vodka and Red Bull, followed by multiple glasses of red wine before he arrived at O Beach, located on Ibiza's raucous west coast, at 4pm - but the night would still be young.

'I'd have the little demon on my shoulder saying, 'Right, you need to order your drugs now,'' he recalled, admitting the intoxicating combination of alcohol and cocaine would inevitably deprive him of sleep. The penny started to drop after a notorious video emerged of Lineker looking wasted in the O Beach DJ booth. When it went viral, his dismayed partners demanded an intervention amid fears that he was 'risking the business.

' But worse would follow, with Lineker's late night drug and alcohol binges resulting in an emotional confrontation with his son Freddie, 21, a successful DJ. 'He had an early-morning flight out to Zante for a set,' he recalled. 'He could hear me awake, moving around, unable to sleep at 5:00am and he came into my room and gave me a cuddle. 'He was crying his eyes out and just said, 'Dad, I don't want you to go.

' I could see that what I was doing to myself, I was also doing to my family. ' The entrepreneur, 64, - who owns O Beach Club in Ibiza - is approaching a year of sobriety and on Monday reflected on his party days in a new post He added: 'I now have a prosthetic full shoulder replacement but at the time I did not care because it went viral. Haha what an idiot.

' Earlier this year Wayne told how the carefree party lifestyle that began when he opened his notorious O Beach in 2012 led to a crippling alcohol dependency - and that he had genuine concerns that he could be drinking himself to death. Read More Wayne Lineker's mystery love interest revealed: King Of Ibiza, 63, dating Irish model Dahna McMillian, 29, with a famous dad - and he's whisked her away on a lavish trip to the Maldive





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wayne Lineker Drunken Injury £30 000 Alcohol Dependency Champneys Hotel Priory Life Works House Ibiza Alcoholism Drugs Pneumonia Sobriety Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism Alcoholism

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