Wayne Lineker's New Romance: Ibiza King Spotted with Irish Model Dahna McMillian in the Maldives

King of Ibiza, Wayne Lineker, 63, is reportedly dating Irish model Dahna McMillian, 29, following a romantic getaway to the Maldives. The couple was recently seen engaging in public displays of affection in London, and Dahna's father is a renowned sportsman. This news comes as Wayne continues his sobriety journey and expresses a desire for a settled relationship.

Wayne Lineker , the 63-year-old entrepreneur famously known as the King of Ibiza, has been spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to the Maldives with his new mystery love interest, Irish model Dahna McMillian. The couple was first seen publicly sharing intimate moments in London last Friday, engaging in a PDA while shopping at luxury stores including Prada. Photographs that emerged on Wednesday captured their affectionate interaction, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship.

Further fueling the rumors, it appears Wayne and Dahna have a pre-existing connection, as Wayne's daughter, Tia, also follows Dahna on Instagram, suggesting a degree of familiarity. The dynamic duo has now jetted off to the picturesque Maldives, with both Wayne and Dahna independently posting content from the same exotic location, confirming their shared travels. Dahna, 29, whose father Lennie is a notable sportsman and was one of the first Americans to play in the Irish Basketball League, maintains an active presence on social media with over 6,000 followers. Her Instagram feed is a curated collection of striking images, often featuring her in bikinis against breathtaking backdrops, showcasing her career as a fashion model with the London-based agency TDA - The Diversity Agency. On Tuesday, Dahna shared a tantalizing glimpse of her Maldivian escapade, posting a picture of herself in a minimalist red string bikini with the caption: 'Sorry, I'm busy.' Another post depicted her by a beachside tree, exuding a dreamy aura in a brown halterneck dress. Adding to the intrigue, on Wednesday, she shared a cryptic image of two bicycles resting in the sand. Meanwhile, Wayne has also been documenting his time in the Maldives, including a video posted on Thursday where he's seen learning to prepare a red snapper curry. This romantic interlude follows Wayne's recent candid remarks about love being the final missing piece in his life's puzzle, particularly as he continues his journey of sobriety. Having recently celebrated eight months of sobriety, Wayne has shifted his focus from his previous hedonistic lifestyle in Ibiza to a quieter existence in Essex. He previously expressed his desire to settle down and find a partner, stating that he is looking for someone a bit older, around 40, and definitely not a party girl. This comes as a notable shift from his past persona, and he is set to return to Ibiza soon for the upcoming season, with his birthday also approaching later this month, which he plans to celebrate with family on the island. Despite the public display of affection and the joint Maldivian trip, a representative for Wayne told the Daily Mail that he remains single, emphasizing that the pictures simply reflect him enjoying his time in London and that there is nothing more to infer. They added that Wayne is preparing to head back to Ibiza and will be celebrating his birthday with his family. Wayne's last alcoholic drink was a glass of red wine at Ibiza airport on July 7th, after which he embarked on a health-focused journey, including a spa retreat and a six-week stay at The Priory Life Works House rehab facility in Surrey. He is scheduled to return to his O Beach club for a two-week period but is prioritizing his well-being





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Wayne Lineker Dahna Mcmillian Maldives Irish Model Sobriety

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