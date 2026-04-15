Wayne Lineker Spotted in Intimate London Outing Amidst Sobriety Journey and Search for Love

Businessman Wayne Lineker, 63, was photographed in a series of affectionate moments with a younger Brazilian model during a shopping trip in London. The images surfaced just weeks after Lineker declared love as the missing piece in his life, while he continues his eight-month sobriety journey following a stint in rehab. Despite the public display, Lineker's representative states he remains single and the photos are being misinterpreted.

Businessman Wayne Lineker , 63, recently made headlines for being photographed engaging in public displays of affection with a younger Brazilian model during a shopping trip in London. The snaps, taken on Bond Street, show Lineker, who is eight months sober, looking visibly smitten as he and his companion visited luxury boutiques like Prada.

This outing comes shortly after Lineker publicly stated that love was the final missing piece in his life's puzzle, a sentiment he shared just three weeks prior to the recent photographs. Lineker, the younger brother of former footballer and presenter Gary Lineker, has been on a sobriety journey, recently completing a six-week stint at The Priory rehab facility. He has openly discussed his struggles with alcohol, describing how he was not behaving well and felt unhealthy. Since embracing sobriety, Lineker has swapped his usual Ibiza lifestyle for quieter surroundings, reporting that he feels significantly better, energized, and no longer suffers from the anxiety, aches, and tiredness he previously experienced. He now eagerly anticipates each day, a stark contrast to his previous state of constant exhaustion and discomfort. Despite the intimate nature of the photographs, a representative for Wayne Lineker stated that he is currently single and has been for some time. The representative clarified that the pictures simply depict Lineker enjoying himself in London and that they might offer a slightly misleading impression. They emphasized that there is nothing more to infer from the images. The statement also confirmed Lineker's imminent return to Ibiza for the start of the season and his upcoming birthday celebration with family on the island. Previously, during his appearance on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating, Lineker had outlined his ideal partner, expressing a preference for someone slightly older, around 40, and not a party girl. He has been single for eight years, following his breakup with ex-fiancée Danielle Sandhu, 33, whom he described as a perfect partner whose modeling career led to them seeing less of each other





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