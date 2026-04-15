Wayne Lineker Steps Out With New Model Girlfriend Amid Sobriety Journey

Businessman Wayne Lineker, eight months sober, has been seen with a new model girlfriend in London, sparking speculation. A representative states he is single and enjoying himself, while Lineker previously expressed a desire for love as the final piece in his life.

Wayne Lineker has been photographed with a new model girlfriend, coinciding with his ongoing sobriety journey and his recent statement that love was the missing element in his life. The 63-year-old businessman, younger brother to presenter Gary Lineker, was pictured beaming alongside his significantly younger partner during a shopping excursion in London on Tuesday.

The couple was seen engaging in public displays of affection, including kissing on Bond Street, while browsing luxury boutiques like Prada. Lineker, who is eight months into his sobriety, appeared inseparable from his new companion, a Brazilian model. She sported a stylish brown leather jacket and black trousers for their London outing. Lineker himself, having recently swapped Ibiza for the UK, appeared to be in high spirits, dressed in black linen trousers, a grey jumper, and a navy jacket. The photographs captured the pair enjoying their time together, with the model trying on gifts Lineker had purchased for her and him documenting the moments by taking pictures. He also took time to interact with fans who approached him for selfies and a brief chat. However, a representative for Wayne Lineker clarified to the Daily Mail that the businessman is currently single and has been for some time. The representative suggested that the images might create a slightly misleading impression and that there is no deeper narrative to be inferred. Wayne is reportedly preparing to return to Ibiza in the coming weeks for the start of the season and will be celebrating his birthday on the island with family. Previously, during his appearance on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating, Lineker had outlined his ideal partner. He expressed a desire for someone who was not a party girl and ideally around 40 years old, seeking a stable, long-term relationship. He described finding a girlfriend as the ultimate goal and the final piece in his life's puzzle. This sentiment was echoed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, where he reiterated that love was the one thing missing from his life. Lineker is currently on a relaxing break in the Maldives before his return to Ibiza for its opening weekend. He intends to resume his duties at his O Beach club for a fortnight but is prioritizing his health. His sobriety journey began after a period of acknowledging his unhealthy lifestyle. He made the decision to stop drinking on July 7, having his last alcoholic beverage, a glass of red wine, at Ibiza airport. This was followed by a stay at a spa and a six-week stint at The Priory Life Works House rehab facility in Surrey. Lineker has spoken candidly about his struggles, admitting he was not behaving well and felt unwell. Now eight months sober, he reports feeling the best he has in years, experiencing a stark contrast to his previous state of anxiety, aches, and constant fatigue. He now wakes up with enthusiasm and feels fantastic. Wayne Lineker has been single for eight years, following his separation from his ex-fiancée Danielle Sandhu, 33. Their four-year relationship, which he described as beautiful, ended partly due to her burgeoning modeling career and the resulting decreased time spent together





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