Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle urges Luke Littler to use his Grand Slam loss as motivation for the World Darts Championship, highlighting the event's unique prestige.

Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle believes that Luke Littler must channel his disappointment from the Grand Slam of Darts into fierce motivation for the upcoming World Darts Championship. The World No. 1 recently suffered a stunning 10-8 defeat to Jermaine Wattimena in the second round of the Wolverhampton tournament. This exit halts Littler's pursuit of becoming the third player ever to win the event three times consecutively, joining the ranks of legends Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

Littler Faces Major Gap Before Worlds

Littler is currently in an unusual position where his next televised match is not until he defends his World Darts Championship title on Friday, December 11. He recently missed the Players Championship, which served as the final major tournament leading into the December showdown at Alexandra Palace. This extended break from competitive television darts has sparked debate regarding whether it will aid his preparation or cause a loss of momentum as he targets a historic third consecutive world title.

Also read Jermaine Wattimena Stuns Defending Champion Luke Littler at Grand Slam of Darts

Mardle Highlights Worlds Unique Prestige

Wayne Mardle argues that the World Darts Championship stands apart from all other tournaments on the circuit, serving as the ultimate incentive for Littler. He notes that Littler spent nine months with the expectation of achieving a clean sweep of all major titles, winning the Premier League, Masters, UK Open, and World Matchplay in 2026. Despite this dominance, a recent loss to Dirk van Duijvenbode at the World Series Finals and failures to defend his World Grand Prix and European Championship titles have stalled his major-winning streak.

Advertisement

Wattimena Performance Shakes Darts World

The shock defeat to Jermaine Wattimena was fueled by an exceptional performance from the Dutchman, who averaged over 101 and hit T20s frequently. Mardle suggests that Wattimena's previous victory over Littler in August, which helped him win a Players Championship title, provided the confidence needed to execute this masterclass. Wattimena himself noted that beating Littler reinforced the belief that the young star is not invincible, drawing parallels to the era when Phil Taylor was regularly defeated.

Freshness Could Key to Littler Victory

While Mardle admits that winning the Players Championship would have been the ideal buildup, he remains confident that Littler can still secure the world title. The pundit believes that if Littler arrives at Alexandra Palace physically fresh and mentally prepared with his best game, he is likely to win again. Such a victory would make him the second player ever, alongside Phil Taylor, to win three world titles in a row, a feat Mardle describes as ridiculous for a player who will only be twenty years old at the time.