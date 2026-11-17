Wayne Rooney says he contemplated suicide and locked himself away drinking during his playing days at Manchester United, and credits his wife Coleen with helping him through the lowest point of his life.

Wayne Rooney has revealed he contemplated suicide during his playing days at Manchester United and was speaking to a therapist to try to understand what was wrong.

The former England captain said he reached his lowest point while at the height of his career, shortly after marrying Coleen and becoming a father to his eldest son Kai, who is now 17. Rooney joined United from Everton in 2004 and became the club's record goalscorer, scoring 253 goals in 559 appearances. He also scored 53 goals in 120 appearances for England.

Also read Wayne Rooney's staggering health transformation - see before and after photos

He helped United win five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and three EFL Cups before leaving to return to Everton in 2017. Speaking about the lowest point in his life, Rooney said: When I was drinking, I would lock myself in my house for two days and just drink. This is probably in my best part of my career playing wise.

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Rooney Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

I didn't want Kai seeing me like that, so that's why I'd hide away as well. The 41-year-old explained how he struggled to deal with it all and, after opening up to his wife Coleen and his mother, knew he needed help to get through it. I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with, he added.

Rooney described how his difficulties affected every part of his daily life away from football. I got to a place where you're contemplating suicide. I just didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't want to see people in the streets.

I didn't want to go into shops. I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else, I really struggled with it, he said. He also spoke about the pressure to hide his feelings and the stigma he felt around admitting he needed support. You don't want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it, Rooney said.

Therapy and Family Support Aided Recovery

Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man, if you like, for doing that. Rooney said he sought professional help during that period.

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I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because when I look back I was probably at the height of my career, I've just had a young son, I've just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn't. It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking. He paid tribute to his wife Coleen for supporting him through the hardest moments.

Mental Health Awareness in Professional Football

Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it, Rooney said. He added that opening up to his mother was also an important step in recognising that he needed help. Rooney was recently named pundit of the year at the Broadcast Sport Awards and is currently appearing on the reality TV show I'm a Celebrity...

Get Me Out of Here. His comments bring renewed attention to mental health struggles faced by professional footballers, including those who appear to be at the peak of their success. If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available.