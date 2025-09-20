Wayne Rooney Locks Wife Coleen Out Over Liverpool Flag

Wayne Rooney shares a humorous story of locking his Liverpool-supporting wife, Coleen, out of their home after she displayed a Liverpool flag celebrating their Premier League title win. The story exemplifies the couple's playful rivalry and the intensity of football fandom, particularly during the Merseyside derby.

Wayne Rooney has shared a humorous anecdote about locking his wife, Coleen, out of their home after she displayed a Liverpool flag, revealing the playful nature of their rivalry. The former Manchester United star, a legend in his own right, recounted the incident on The Wayne Rooney Show, offering a glimpse into the lighthearted competition that exists within their household, especially during the fiercely contested Merseyside derby.

Coleen, a devoted Liverpool supporter, found herself on the receiving end of her husband's playful retaliation following the Reds' Premier League title victory in the 2019/20 season. The story highlights the strong footballing allegiances within the Rooney family and the lighthearted banter that ensues, showcasing a dynamic that many football fans can likely relate to, especially when allegiances collide. The anecdote, shared before a recent Merseyside derby which Liverpool won 2-1, provided an amusing prelude to the match and further illustrated the passionate nature of the couple's football fandom. Rooney, who has a deep-seated connection to Everton, having both grown up supporting them and played for the club, often finds himself on the opposite side of the cheering from his wife. \The incident, which occurred at the couple's former residence, involved Coleen festooning the house with Liverpool flags to celebrate their title win under Jurgen Klopp. Rooney, while playing for Derby County at the time, returned home to find the flags prominently displayed. Expressing his disapproval, Rooney demanded that Coleen remove the flag. When she refused, Rooney escalated the situation, leading to an amusing scenario where he locked her out on a balcony. He explained that the flag was placed on the front balcony and to get it down, Coleen had to climb out the window. After going outside to get the flag, Rooney locked her out. The anecdote provided a relatable example of the passionate loyalty that exists within football fandom and the lengths people will go to in support of their team, even if it means playfully teasing their significant other. Coleen's response was equally playful, demonstrating her sense of humor by reposting the clip on social media platform X. She accompanied the footage with a photograph of the flag in question, alongside numerous laughing emojis, which further emphasized the lighthearted nature of the incident. \Rooney also discussed the intense rivalry he shared with Liverpool's Steven Gerrard during his playing days, highlighting the competitive spirit that fueled their encounters. He revealed that while they were friends off the pitch, on the field, the objective was to push as hard as possible. Whenever he got the chance, Rooney would try to 'smash' Gerrard, and Gerrard would do the same. This competitive dynamic showcases the all-consuming passion that defines the sport, the lengths players will go to and the desire to win at all costs. The respect, however, was always there after the game, with a handshake acknowledging the intensity of the battle. He emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities in football, particularly against influential players like Gerrard. If there was a chance to impact the game, both players knew they had to capitalize. This anecdote serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment that players have to their respective clubs and the lasting impact of these rivalries





