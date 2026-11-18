Wayne Rooney discusses his six-month alcohol-free streak and three stone weight loss during an emotional I'm A Celeb segment, praising wife Coleen for her support.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has shared a candid account of his six-month alcohol-free journey and significant physical transformation during a recent episode of the ITV reality series I'm A Celeb.

The forty-one-year-old football legend appeared shirtless alongside campmate James 'Sharky' Sharky, displaying a physique that stands in stark contrast to images of him on a Barbados beach earlier this year. Rooney attributes his three stone weight loss to quitting alcohol and prioritizing his family life, a decision he admits was sparked by a sobering moment involving his eldest son.

Also read Wayne Rooney reveals he contemplated suicide during Manchester United career

Rooney Details His Struggle With Alcohol

Wayne Rooney opened up about his past battles with substance abuse when questioned by fellow camper Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan about his consumption levels at their peak. Rooney explained that he turned to alcohol in his early twenties as a coping mechanism for the pressures of professional football and sudden wealth, often isolating himself to drink non-stop for two days at a time.

He recounted a specific incident that served as a major wake-up call for his family. Rooney described walking in on his eldest son, Kai Rooney, finding him passed out on a pool table at home. This moment highlighted the severity of his addiction and the impact it was having on his personal relationships and daily routine, prompting a serious reevaluation of his lifestyle choices.

Advertisement

Shedding Light On The Recovery Process

While rumors circulated during the summer suggesting that his dramatic physical change might be the result of prescription weight-loss injections, Wayne Rooney has firmly denied these speculations. He insists that his transformation is purely the result of simple, sustainable lifestyle changes, specifically the elimination of alcohol and a renewed focus on health and routine.

The former player noted that since leaving active football management for roles in punditry, podcasting, and television work, he has struggled to maintain the rigorous training schedule of his athletic career. This lack of structure initially led him into a rut, where excessive drinking replaced the discipline of sports training. However, he has since found a new balance that allows him to be more present for his children and his wife.

The Role Of Family And Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney played a pivotal role in supporting Wayne through his recovery, a factor the former athlete explicitly acknowledged during the show. He described his wife as his absolute rock, stating that he believes he might not be alive today without her unwavering support and dedication throughout his darkest periods.

Rooney, who is married to Coleen for seventeen years, expressed profound gratitude that his family has not fallen apart despite his past struggles. He emphasized that spending clean, sober time with his kids and his wife represents the happiest place he has ever been. This sentiment was reinforced when actress Claire Sweeney praised Coleen for standing by her husband, a gesture of loyalty that Wayne highlighted as essential to his current well-being.

Advertisement

Impact On Ratings And Viewer Engagement

The season premiere of I'm A Celeb marked a significant shift in broadcast strategy, moving to a Monday night slot for the first time due to England football fixtures over the weekend. The ninety-five-minute opening episode attracted an average audience of 4.8 million viewers, with ratings peaking at 5.6 million. This figure represents a considerable drop from the previous year and marks the lowest launch audience in the program's history.

For comparison, the 2025 series opener drew an average of 6.6 million viewers and peaked at 7.3 million, while the prior year's launch saw nearly two million more viewers tune in initially. Despite this overall decline in total viewership across the general population, the show maintained strong engagement among younger demographics.

Dominance Among Younger Demographics

While total viewership numbers have dipped, the program successfully dominated the 16-to-34 age demographic on its launch night. The series secured an impressive 80 percent share of TV set viewing within this specific group, making it ITV's most-watched non-sport television show of the year for this audience bracket.

As the competition progresses, Wayne Rooney remains the runaway favorite to win the crown of King of the Jungle, a title his wife Coleen narrowly missed in 2024 when she finished as runner-up to singer Danny Jones. Rumors suggest he is earning approximately 800,000 pounds for his participation, fueling speculation about his intense desire to succeed where his spouse recently did.