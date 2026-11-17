Wayne Rooney opens up about his battle with alcohol, suicidal thoughts, and marital strain during his peak Manchester United career, crediting wife Coleen for his recovery and current healthy lifestyle changes.

Wayne Rooney has disclosed that his severe struggle with alcohol during his time at Manchester United led him to contemplate suicide, causing significant strain on his marriage to Coleen. The former England international, who is now 41, described hitting rock bottom in his mid-twenties when the pressure of his rapid rise to fame became unmanageable, resulting in days of isolation and binge drinking.

The Core Details Of Rooney's Crisis

During an interview on the Life At The Midpoint podcast, the football legend explained that his drinking problem peaked at the height of his playing career. He recalled locking himself in his house for two days solely to drink, a period he described as the lowest point of his life despite being in the prime of his athletic achievements.

Also read Wayne Rooney's staggering health transformation - see before and after photos

Rooney detailed the extreme measures he took to function on the pitch, admitting he would use eyedrops and chewing gum to hide his condition while attending training sessions. He stated that he could not handle the immense pressures of his situation and made poor choices off the field, which ultimately contributed to his declining mental state and physical well-being.

The striker noted that his self-imposed isolation was severe, as he avoided seeing anyone in public spaces like streets or shops. He contrasted his comfort level on the football pitch with his inability to cope with everyday life, highlighting the disconnect between his professional confidence and personal turmoil during that era.

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Stakeholder Positions And Marital Impact

Coleen Rooney played a pivotal role in her husband's recovery, providing critical support that allowed him to survive this difficult chapter. Wayne acknowledged that without his wife's intervention and her decision to stay by his side, he might not have made it through his addiction, especially when their first child, Kai, was still a baby.

Wayne admitted that he was selfish during this period, wasting time that could have been spent with his family due to his unhealthy habits. He reflected on the regret of those lost days, recognizing that his behavior was a direct result of struggling to manage the spotlight that had surrounded him since he broke through at Everton at the age of 16.

The couple, who have since had more children, benefited from Wayne opening up to both Coleen and his mother. This vocal admission of needing help allowed them to seek professional therapy, which became a cornerstone of his recovery process and helped him understand the root causes of his anxiety and substance dependence.

Real-World Impact And Current Health Status

Today, Wayne Rooney has overhauled his lifestyle, losing weight, fixing his teeth, and undergoing cosmetic procedures such as a nose job to improve his confidence. He recently addressed rumors about using weight loss injections, clarifying that his transformation is the result of hard work, changed eating habits, and regular training rather than medical shortcuts.

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His renewed sense of well-being has also allowed him to consider opportunities he previously avoided, such as appearing on reality television shows like I Am A Celebrity. Rooney mentioned that he was approached to join the show last year but declined due to self-consciousness about his appearance, a hurdle he has now overcome.

The football icon expressed that he feels healthier and more comfortable in his own skin than he has for years. He previously felt his appearance made him look older, around 50, but now feels great and is eager to engage with new challenges, having fully addressed the mental and physical issues that once plagued his life.