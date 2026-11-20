Wayne Rooney shocked viewers with a bathroom confession on I'm A Celebrity, prompting Coleen Rooney to post photos of their old double-toilet bathroom on Instagram.

Wayne Rooney left his fellow contestants and television audiences stunned during the Thursday night episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here with a candid revelation about his domestic habits. The 41-year-old former professional footballer shared a startling detail about his life with Coleen, 40, which he admitted was a routine they maintained before purchasing their current £20million country estate.

Rooftop Bathroom Details Unveiled

Rooney explained that in their previous residence, the couple replaced a bidet with a second toilet situated in the same bathroom. He disclosed that he and Coleen would sit side-by-side on the toilets while conducting their business, using the time to catch up on their respective days. This level of domestic intimacy clearly caught the camp off guard, with several contestants expressing disbelief at the openness of the couple's relationship.

Also read Bradford City Boss Michael Duff Praises Wayne Rooney for Mental Health Advocacy

Coleen Confirms Story on Instagram

Following the broadcast, Coleen Rooney took to her Instagram page to validate Wayne's account of their living arrangements. She posted photographs from 2018 showing the bathroom in question, captioning the images with the phrase 'Aww our old house. The thrones.' Her lighthearted response suggested she found humor in the situation, contradicting predictions from fans who believed she would be angry about the private detail being made public.

Contestants React to Confession

The revelation sparked varied reactions among the I'm A Celebrity cast. Ricky Wilson described the habit as 'weird' and suggested that maintaining some air of mystery in a relationship is important. Meanwhile, Chloe Burrows burst into laughter at the candid admission, and Leomie Anderson remarked that such closeness could be considered a form of romance, highlighting the divided opinions on the matter.

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Public Reaction and Social Media

Online audiences were quick to weigh in on the broadcast, with many expressing shock and amusement. While some supporters praised the honesty as a sign of true love, others labeled the behavior as disgusting or inappropriate for a shared living space. Comments ranged from jokes about Coleen potentially killing Wayne for the slip-up to reflections on the couple's long-standing history, including their involvement in previous documentary series.

Rooney's Continued Camp Presence

Beyond the bathroom confession, Wayne Rooney has been receiving positive feedback for his supportive behavior toward fellow contestant Ade Adepitan. The 53-year-old Adepitan, who is making history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the series, woke up feeling low during a previous episode. Rooney was praised for his comfort and assistance, demonstrating his continued engagement and empathy within the jungle environment.