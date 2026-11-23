Wayne Rooney faces accusations of cultural appropriation after singing a UB40 song in a Jamaican accent on ITV's I'm A Celebrity.

Wayne Rooney has become the focal point of a cultural controversy following his performance of the reggae track Rat In Mi Kitchen on Friday nights episode of I'm A Celebrity. The 41-year-old former Manchester United striker delivered the song using a Jamaican accent, a choice that immediately divided viewer opinions. Many social media users criticized the act as a form of cultural appropriation, while others defended it as harmless entertainment.

UB40 Frontman Ali Campbell Responds

Ali Campbell, the 67-year-old frontman of the band UB40, addressed the situation on Saturday to dismiss the notion that the performance was offensive. Campbell stated on the social media platform X that the controversy was ridiculous and noted that the familiar debate has returned to the spotlight. He shared a video clip of a previous interview with the BBCs Laura Kuenssberg to support his stance on the matter.

Also read We all owe Wayne Rooney an apology

Campbell argued that musicians do not need to be Jamaican to perform reggae music, just as they do not need to be Black American to play jazz or R&B. He highlighted UB40s multiracial lineup and their roots in Birmingham, emphasizing that they have always worked closely with Jamaican artists. He stated that these artists support UB40 because they are promoting the genre and love the music.

The former singer explained that Jamaican artists have no problem with UB40 because there is no misappropriation intended. He pointed out that mutual respect exists between the groups, noting that they have always gotten along. Campbell suggested that the critics are ignoring the collaborative history and genuine appreciation for the genre that defines his bands career.

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Viewers and Critics Divided on Performance

ITVs editorial choices may have intensified the backlash against Wayne Rooney. The broadcast edit immediately cut to black sportsman Ade Adepitan after Rooney finished the song, showing Adepitan with a shocked expression. This juxtaposition seemed to suggest disapproval or discomfort with the accent performance, even if that was not the intent of the edit. Critics of Rooney argue that mimicking an accent for comedic or entertainment effect crosses a line.

However, many fans have come to Rooneys defense on social media platforms. One supporter questioned if it was cultural appropriation to sing Liverpool songs in a Scouse accent, drawing a parallel to Rooneys performance. Another fan argued that accents are often predominant to specific songs and should not be a subject of debate.

Supporters cited examples like The Proclaimers, who sing with a Scottish accent, to illustrate that accent usage is a common and accepted part of music performance. These viewers believe that Rooney is simply matching the style of the original reggae track. They argue that this is no different from other musical traditions where regional or cultural accents enhance the authenticity of the performance.

Rooneys Journey and Current Status in the Jungle

Wayne Rooney is currently competing in the jungle alongside other notable celebrities such as Big Brother star AJ Odudu. He is joined by Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and former Love Island star Chloe Burrows. Also participating are the Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup. Rooney has emerged as a surprise heartthrob of the series due to his significant physical transformation.

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Rooneys glow up is the result of giving up alcohol six months ago, leading to a three-stone weight loss. Viewers have expressed strong affection for the footballer, with thousands declaring their admiration on social media. Some admirers have even created dedicated fan pages on TikTok to support him during the competition.

Rooney is currently the hot favorite to win the ITV show, trying to beat his wife Coleen, who came second in the 2024 series. The 40-year-old Coleen Rooney has been a popular figure in previous seasons. Wayne Rooney seems determined to go one better than his wife and secure the top prize. Rooneys team and ITV have been approached for comment regarding the ongoing controversy.