The WD Black SN8100 is now the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 following corporate separation. Prices have dropped significantly, making this high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD the best value option available today.

Storage enthusiasts looking for high-speed components during Black Friday should note that the WD Black SN8100 has been officially rebranded as the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100. This name change stems from the recent corporate separation between Western Digital and SanDisk, with the latter taking ownership of the solid-state drive business. Despite the new label and logo, the underlying hardware remains identical, offering the same exceptional performance that made the original drive a top recommendation for PC builds.

Corporate Separation Drives Rebranding

The transition from WD Black SN8100 to SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 marks the final phase of a split that has been in the works for some time. Western Digital retained the hard drive division while SanDisk acquired the SSD operations. This strategic move has resulted in a relaunch of the popular drive under the SanDisk branding umbrella. The technical specifications, firmware, and chipsets are exactly the same as the previous generation, ensuring that users do not lose any functionality or reliability by purchasing the newly named unit.

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Pricing Drops Amid Memory Market Shifts

While the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 is functionally identical to its predecessor, the pricing landscape has shifted dramatically. When PC Gamer reviewed the WD Black SN8100 in May 2025, the 2TB model carried a price tag of $280. Currently, the drive is available at its lowest historical price, a trend attributed to the broader memory crisis and the need to clear inventory during this transition period. For buyers seeking a premium PCIe 5.0 drive, this represents a rare opportunity to acquire top-tier hardware at a more accessible cost point than usual.

Unmatched Speed Metrics for Power Users

The SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 continues to dominate performance charts with staggering sequential read and write speeds. In standardized testing, the drive achieved 14710 MB/s for sequential reads and 13926 MB/s for sequential writes under a 1MB queue depth of 8 threads. These numbers place it among the fastest consumer SSDs currently available, outpacing many competitors in both raw throughput and latency. Such speeds are critical for professional content creators, heavy gamers, and users who transfer large files frequently.

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Real-World Loading Time Advantages

Beyond benchmark scores, the practical benefits of this drive are evident in application and game loading times. Tests conducted by PC Gamer show the drive completing total loading sequences in just 6.575 seconds, compared to 7.524 seconds for a comparable alternative. Scene-specific load times were also minimized, with Scene 1 loading in 0.754 seconds and Scene 2 in 1.693 seconds. This reduction in wait times translates directly to a smoother user experience, particularly in modern gaming environments where asset streaming is intensive.

Expert Verdict on Current Market Value

Jacob, a senior technology writer at PC Gamer with over eight years of experience in PC hardware, recommends this drive for those who prioritize speed over budget. While a 2TB drive remains a significant investment, the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios in the PCIe 5.0 segment. Jacob notes that for users building a high-end PC during this sales event, this rebranded drive is a superior choice to slower alternatives, especially given its proven track record and current discount. Buyers should secure their units quickly before stock levels adjust to the new brand identity.