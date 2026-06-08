Wealthy family of three plunge 400ft to their deaths from luxury London tower block

A family of three plunged 400ft to their deaths from a luxury London tower block. The family lived in a 36th floor apartment in the Highpoint tower, which is home to 458 opulent apartments. The block has been redeveloped by Canadian real estate group Realstar Living and boasts a Sky Lounge top-floor bar, an on-site gym, co-working space and underground parking. Residents can see the London Eye, Wembley and the River Thames from their balconies and feel secure with the 24 hour concierge and security service.

The family of three who plunged 400 feet to their deaths from a London tower block were wealthy and lived in a luxury apartment , we can reveal.

The man, woman and child were found dead last Wednesday after falling into the courtyard from a balcony on the 36th floor of a high-rise in Elephant and Castle, south London. The family lived in Highpoint tower, home to 458 opulent apartments mostly rented by international students from wealthy backgrounds in East Asia and middle-class young professionals. The block once housed more than 500 asylum seekers who branded it a hostel from hell.

But redeveloped by Canadian real estate group Realstar Living and branded UNCLE Elephant and Castle, it now boasts a Sky Lounge top-floor bar, an on-site gym, co-working space and underground parking. The block now holds a 300-seat theatre leased to the Southwark Playhouse - and boasts views which make the Shard Jealous and of being London's tallest apartment building.

Residents can see the London Eye, Wembley and the River Thames from their balconies and feel secure with the 24 hour concierge and security service. One-bedroom studio flats in the block cost £2,700 a month while two-bedroom apartments cost £3,800 a month to rent. A man, woman and child were found dead last Wednesday after plummeting to their deaths from the 36th floor apartment.

Each flat includes a large living, dining and kitchen area decked out with premium Siemens appliances, Danish designer furniture and a yellow-tinted private balcony with glass barriers. Most of the residents are students studying at local universities, with Kings College London, London South Bank and University of Arts all within walking distance. Only a few families inhabit the modern apartments. People living in the block said they were unaware of the identities of the family who died.

There is zero community feel here. No one knows their neighbours, said one resident. Residents reported hearing shouts and screams from the family's apartment in the weeks before they fell. A woman who lives in the building said I heard shouting and screaming for the past two weeks.

It has stopped since Wednesday. Police knocked on the door and asked if I had heard shouting and screaming. I told them yes and I assumed it was a domestic. The family lived in Highpoint tower home to 458 opulent apartments mostly rented by international students from wealthy backgrounds in East Asia.

Inside the luxury London tower block that became the site of a tragedy last week, when a family of three plunged 400ft to their deaths. Some are sceptical of a fall. One said It's impossible even for a tall adult to fall through the glass barriers here. The barriers are higher than chest height.

Residents were sent an email the day after the tragedy warning them of increased police presence and temporary road closures. It read Dear Residents you may have seen some news about the tragic incident at UNCLE Elephant and Castle Wednesday morning. The incident involved the loss of life our thoughts are with the family friends and all those impacted by this tragic event.

We recognise that incidents of this nature can cause concern and distress within the community and our thoughts are with everyone who may have been affected. Specialist and dedicated teams from the Metropolitan Police Service are currently investigating the incident and will remain in the area over the coming days while enquiries continue. You may notice an increased police presence temporary road closures or restricted access in some locations as this important work is carried out.

We understand that events such as this can have a significant impact on individuals families and the wider community. Below are some links to support services available for residents who may have been affected including emotional well-being support and guidance on accessing further assistance. A Met Police spokesperson said they are investigating the deaths which are being treated as unexpected and their next-of-kin have been informed.

Southwark Coroners Court told the Daily Mail This matter has been referred to this office. The Metropolitan Police are currently conducting their investigation and we are providing assistance where necessary. No further comment will be made at this stage





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